SHERIDAN — Sheridan County is well represented in Saturday’s 50th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl football game.
The game will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Kelly Walsh High School football stadium in Casper.
Big Horn coach Kirk McLaughlin is back for his fifth appearance at the senior all star game but it will be his first at the helm. His north team will face various players from the south.
McLaughlin selected eight Sheridan County players, three of which are from Big Horn: Wyatt Brown, Cooper Garber and Dylan Greenough-Groom, though Greenough-Groom will be unavailable due to lingering soreness from track and baseball season.
Big Horn assistant coaches Andrew Marcure and Colter Brantz will also be on staff along with Rams student manager Hannah Zent.
“It’s awesome to have them here. I’m getting the chance to coach them one more time so we enjoy that aspect of it,” McLaughlin said.
Sheridan has four players representing the north: Dillan Bennett, Colson Coon, Deed Kirschner and Casen Wilson. Student trainer Olivia Ballew will also represent the Broncs on the sideline as student manager.
McLaughlin said he was looking forward to coaching the back-to-back Wyoming Football Gatorade Player of the Year and Montana State walk-on commit.
“I’ve read all about (Coon) in the newspaper but have never got to meet him,” McLaughlin said. “He’s awesome. We’ve used his as an assistant coach in a sense. He’s been a great peer-mentor for some of the other running backs.”
McLaughlin likes what he’s seen from the other Bronc players as well.
“I’m always impressed with the kids Sheridan produces. They’re always well coached and it’s fun to get to know them because I’ve heard all about them leading up to this.”
McLaughlin also selected Tongue River player Tavis Aksamit — a player he’s grown accustomed to seeing lining up against his Rams.
“It’s great he’s not playing against us, and I can celebrate his tackles. He’s an awesome kid. I can’t wait to see him play Saturday.”
The Shrine Bowl has a tradition of trading decals on the football helmets as a sign of camaraderie and sportsmanship.
Aksamit has placed a Big Horn logo on his helmet.
“I told him he can leave it there for (Tongue River head coach) Steve Hanson,” McLaughlin said.
Aksamit said he didn’t know what to think seeing the Big Horn logo on his Tongue River helmet at first.
“For this game, they’re my brothers. So, I had to do it,” Aksamit said.
The north team arrived in Casper Saturday for a full week of practice.
Cody’s Luke Talich will play for the north Saturday. The safety was given full ride offers from Pac-12 schools such as Oregon State, Utah and Washington State. He was also offered by the in-state Cowboys. Talich is committed to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on. McLaughlin described Talich as a “dude.”
“Everything that’s been advertised about him is true. He’s pulled back a little bit because he’s in position to wreck receivers going up for a pass. He’s taken care of his teammates. He’s an awesome person and a great football player. I can’t wait to see him turn it loose.”
The north team will also feature a pair of soon-to-be University of Wyoming walk-ons: wide receiver of Thunder Basin Kayden LaFramboise and Natrona County lineman Cody Crawford. The team also has a multitude of players committed to Black Hills State and Montana Tech.
“They’re a bunch of awesome kids. I’m certainly not disappointed with anyone,” McLaughlin said.
The football game will raise money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Salt Lake City. The players took a trip to visit the hospital earlier in the week, a tradition for the Wyoming Shrine Bowl.
“It was really humbling,” Aksamit said. It showed me how lucky I was and how lucky we all are, to be able to play football or basketball and do whatever we love without having any issues.”
The north leads the all-time series 26-19-3. The south last won the Shrine Bowl in 2021.