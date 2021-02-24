BIG HORN — A Big Horn High School girls basketball season defined by the “bumps and bruises of getting whooped,” according to head coach Kip Butler, reached its regular season finale in the third overtime of the Lady Rams’ game against Greybull Saturday afternoon. Only four eligible Big Horn players faced a 56-55 deficit with possession of the basketball with mere seconds left in the contest.
Both teams had used their allotted timeouts and were unable to draw up a play, but Butler had called to freshman Kelanie Lamb the importance of the following, game-deciding play. Freshman Emma Prior inbounded the basketball from the baseline to Lamb who drove to the basket, pulled up and nailed a one-footed, bank shot from near the free-throw line just before time expired to secure a 57-56 win.
“Even with four people, we never gave up,” Lamb said. “We played to the best of our abilities, and we never gave up even after the first, second and third overtimes.”
“I said, ‘Kel, you’ve got to go attack the basket, or you’ve got to score,’” Butler said. “And for the first time I saw belief in her eyes that I think she truly felt like, ‘There’s no other option, OK, it’s me.’ … I could see it in her eyes like, ‘OK, I can do this.’”
The Lady Rams’ victory over the Lady Buffaloes came after a 37-33 win Friday night over Wright, and the pair of games served as the first back-to-back wins Big Horn (3-13, 2-6 conference) earned this season. The team’s willingness to play defense for the entirety of both contests, resiliency and belief in themselves gives it momentum before it plays the Northeast’s No. 1-seeded Moorcroft Thursday in the first installment of the 2A regional tournament.
“We’re playing the best we’ve played all year,” Butler said. “What else could you ask for?”
Big Horn’s 37 and 57 points last weekend sits well above its average of 23.6 points per game, while Saturday’s game in particular supported Butler’s season-long emphasis on the importance of free throws and using fouls intentionally.
Freshman Saydee Zimmer played like “a beast” against Wright, per Kip Butler, and Prior defended against Greybull’s leading scorer Shayla Cheatham for most of Saturday’s game. Both freshmen scored 10 points each, while senior Amelia Gee scored a team-high 18 points before fouling out Saturday.
Besides the tangible improvements that showed on the stats sheets Friday and Saturday, junior Kylee Lamb noted the Lady Rams played freely and comfortably, as well as cohesively.
“We play so well as a team,” Kylee Lamb said. “... You know where your players are, and you can trust them, especially on defense. … You don’t have to worry about being let down by your teammates. Especially this far in the season.”
Butler said the 2020-21 Big Horn team never gave up, maintained its energy throughout the season and worked during practice to communicate more effectively with each other despite stretches of double-digit losses. The four upperclassmen, led by two seniors Madison Butler and Gee, helped the underclassmen view every practice and every game as an opportunity to improve.
When the Lady Rams played Sundance Feb. 13, led the Lady Bulldogs 8-4 after one quarter and tied 13-13 at halftime, Big Horn understood the possibility for success when it committed to its man-to-man defense. Though the Lady Rams ultimately lost 38-26, they viewed the game as proof they could compete with the 2A’s best teams.
That experience, coupled with the confidence that came from Big Horn’s win against Wright Jan. 29, propelled the Lady Rams to their win over Wright Friday and led to a panic-free team when it faced three overtime periods and foul trouble Saturday.
“Nothing has been easy,” Kip Butler said. “Nothing has been easy, so it wasn’t a surprise. … We didn’t tighten up because we’re used to having to earn everything we’ve got. … I said, ‘We’re not going to lose this.’”
Spurred on by the Big Horn Rams cheering behind the Big Horn bench, Kelanie Lamb’s score in Greybull Saturday secured Big Horn its third victory of the season, but the final shot epitomized the Lady Rams’ season and rewarded the team for its defensive tenacity, bench players’ increasing confidence and attention to detail.
As the team prepares for the first game of its regional tournament, Big Horn plans to replicate its game-plan execution and effort from this past weekend. Playing as the No. 4-seeded underdogs, the Lady Rams feel almost none of the pressure No. 1 Moorcroft might play with, and they expect to use the underdog mentality to their advantage.
“The biggest thing is, we have nothing to lose,” Kylee Lamb said. “We’re going in as the bottom seed, and (Moorcroft has) everything to lose. … I think we’re going to go in and play stress free.”
Big Horn plays Moorcroft at Wright High School at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a one-and-done conference game as part of an adapted regional tournament format due to the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s coronavirus-related protocols.