SHERIDAN — There are challenges in finding the help needed to officiate all the sporting events in the region. It also takes a certain person that can take criticism.
According to Trevor Wilson, associate commissioner of Wyoming High School Activities Association, there will be enough referees to officiate the games.
“We will have enough officials for sure, but it is a struggle. It’s a struggle nationwide to find officials, for all sports, all states. But our numbers are up a little bit from last year. So we feel like that’s a good thing. But we will always be looking for new officials,” Wilson said.
Part of the reason there is an increase in officials this year may be due to an increase of pay. The WHSAA is adding an additional $20 per game for officials, plus covering mileage.
“If you have to take off time from work, and maybe miss a whole day at work, then the pay isn’t great,” Wilson said. “But for a younger person, it’s pretty good money when they get involved, and they can stay local for the most part. They can make a great income, a lot better than working at McDonald’s or whatever their part-time job might be when they’re going to school or are just getting started with their career.”
Covering the expense for travel is a big perk, especially in the least populated state in the union.
“We’ve only got 550,000 people spread out all over a large landmass, and it is tougher to find officials,” Wilson said. “In states like Florida, they might be able to travel 10 minutes, and referee a game, where our guys and gals might be traveling three, four or even five hours to officiate a game. So it’s a lot, it’s a huge commitment.”
Another setback in officiating games is the negative feedback from fans. Some of which can exceed moans and groans. According to Wilson, it prevents a lot of people from officiating games.
“This is a nationwide issue, not just a Wyoming issue,” Wilson said. “And that could be from fans, or that could be from coaches or whatever it might be. That’s making people not want to get involved. And those that were involved, it’s forcing them out. That’s the number one reason officials have left, poor sportsmanship.”
The WHSAA continues to look for more people who’d be interested in becoming an official. The association has summer officiating camps every year. There are also online courses available.
“If anyone is interested, please reach out to either your local association or reach out to our office. We’ll try to get them involved as soon as we can, but that would be my plea,” Wilson said.
The Sheridan Recreation District isn’t low on officials, but has also had some that deal with difficult players and fans. According to JD Williams, recreation program supervisor, the adult leagues tend to be more hostile to officials than the kids leagues. Williams noticed that bad sportsmanship seemed to spike during COVID.
“It was tough during COVID, when there were mask policies. People were a bit more tense. It seems like in the last year and a half, some of that’s kind of melted away, and officials don’t have as many issues this year,” Williams said.
Fans, players and coaches alike can periodically get carried away in the heat of competition. That shouldn’t put a major damper on the sports community in Sheridan. It’s something sports fanatics go through anywhere, some of the feelings are human nature.
“I think the officials that we have are really good. Some of them are not even 18 yet,” Williams said. “My personal opinion is that people should be a little easier on them… But all-in-all, I think the community is pretty good with how they treat officials for the most part. We can always do better as a community, but it is a competitive environment. And sometimes feelings get in the way of that.”