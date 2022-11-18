SHERIDAN — There’s no better way to go out than on top.
The Sheridan High School football team defeated Cheyenne East 34-23 Nov. 12 to claim back-to-back state championships.
The senior class couldn’t have been much more dominant in their time as upperclassmen. They won all but one game in the last two seasons strapping up for the Broncs.
The only loss was to East in 2021, a close 24-21 contest on the road earlier in the season. The Broncs answered by defeating the Thunderbirds earlier in the 2022 season and the state title game. Junior Dane Steel made big plays as receiver, defender and special teams return man.
Steel said going to state this year felt unique because it was done with some different faces and personalities.
“It’s great going to state with different teams, because this year is not the same team as it was last season. It’s nice to do it with two different teams and a bunch of different guys,” Steel said.
Senior running back Colson Coon led the team, rushing for 2,195 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards a carry and scoring 34 touchdowns on the ground, but it was ultimately a team effort.
“There’s a lot of times I would say there was a lot of reliance on Colson, but they grew older and stepped up this year and took roles as leaders and didn’t all just rely on one guy,” Steel said. “They’re all great leaders and I owe them a big shout-out.”
Several Sheridan players were emotional after the big win. Coon’s tears of joy flowing showed how much he cared for his teammates just as much as his words.
“They’ve been my brothers since seventh grade,” Coon said of the other seniors. “I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. This is amazing. I love them.”
Colson’s performance would not have been possible without help from the offensive line. Dillan Bennett was the only senior on the line but was injured for most of the season. Bennett was able to return and contribute to another championship win.
“We had a lot of inexperience coming into the season,” Bennett said. “The biggest improvement for me was becoming a leader. I had the blocking skills from last year, but I was able to lead in a way that I didn’t have to in the past.”
Wide receiver Mathew Ketner expressed he and the other seniors learned leadership skills on the fly this season.
“In the start of the season we weren’t really leaders,” Ketner said. “We were just going with the flow. We figured it out as the season went and got better as a result.”
Head coach Jeff Mowry said the success with this season’s senior class won’t stop as the trophy is hoisted.
“We can’t say enough about them,” Mowry said. They bought in with great leadership. They’re high character kids and they’ll be successful because of the things they’ve learned with us.”