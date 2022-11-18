Broncs Front photo.jpg
Buy Now

The Sheridan Broncs football team won the 2022 4A State Championship 34-23 over Cheyenne East Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — There’s no better way to go out than on top.

The Sheridan High School football team defeated Cheyenne East 34-23 Nov. 12 to claim back-to-back state championships.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Recommended for you