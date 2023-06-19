SHERIDAN — Abagail Olson will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July after a three-run sweep of the barrel racing event at state finals in Rock Springs.
Olson has owned 7 year-old American Quarter Horse gelding Frenchmans Aces — affectionately known as Ace — for nearly two years. In that time, they built a partnership that led them to a first-place finish in barrel racing this year at the Wyoming High School State Finals Rodeo. They also placed sixth in pole bending at state, ending the season as the No. 1 overall high school barrel racing pair in Wyoming and the third overall pair in pole bending.
Their standings qualified them to compete for national titles in barrel racing and pole bending at the NHSFR.
State high school rodeo standings are based on a points system. The better athletes place at any given rodeo throughout the season, the more points they earn, with state finals counting toward the greatest number of points. At the end of the season, the top four competitors with the most overall points from each type of rodeo event — such as goat tying or breakaway roping — qualify for the NHSFR.
The NHSFR will be held July 16-22 at the CAM-PLEX Event Center in Gillette. According to a press release from the National High School Rodeo Association, the event will host more than 1,700 competitors from 44 states, as well as athletes from Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.
Abagail and Ace’s journey to qualifying for one of the most prestigious rodeos in the world didn’t come without challenges. At the Buffalo High School Rodeo in May, the pair suffered a fall while running barrels on slick, muddy ground, costing them the chance to earn points. Abagail said she went into state finals feeling nervous, with the accident and the pressure of qualifying for Nationals in the back of her mind. But despite the nerves, they rebounded strong and had their best runs of the season.
In the arena, Ace is one of the hardest horses to beat in the state. But in the barn, Abagail said he’s laid back and silly, with a big personality.
“He’s very nosy, and he kind of wants all the attention,” Abagail said as Ace nibbled at her sleeve. “He’s pretty calm until you get on him. When you get ready to go in, he’s focused.”
Abagail practices often at home under the guidance of her mother Carla Olson, who looks for ways to help the two improve their communication and confidence in the arena. Carla Olson said the way Abagail came back from the accident is a testament to her perseverance.
“To go through that adversity and come back up … and win the state title shows that she can go through just about anything,” her mother said. “She can pull it through and do wonderful things.”
This will be Abagail’s first time competing at NHSFR. She said her goal is to remain clean and consistent, and to try to make it to the final round of the competition. She begins her senior year of high school in August and said she hopes to continue rodeoing in college.
Abagail credited part of her love of the sport to the camaraderie of the Wyoming rodeo community.
“It’s really supportive,” Abagail said. “You’re competing against each other, but you’re at the fence cheering each other on no matter what happens during your run.”
“The rodeo community is a bond that a lot don’t have. We all help one another, we cheer for one another, we grieve and we’re sad when they don’t make it [to nationals],” Carla Olson said. “We’re very fortunate.”
