SHERIDAN — Abagail Olson will compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July after a three-run sweep of the barrel racing event at state finals in Rock Springs.

Olson has owned 7 year-old American Quarter Horse gelding Frenchmans Aces — affectionately known as Ace — for nearly two years. In that time, they built a partnership that led them to a first-place finish in barrel racing this year at the Wyoming High School State Finals Rodeo. They also placed sixth in pole bending at state, ending the season as the No. 1 overall high school barrel racing pair in Wyoming and the third overall pair in pole bending.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

