SHERIDAN — Abagail Olson joined an elite company.
The Sheridan barrel racer finished fourth place in the average and sixth in the short-go round at the National High School Finals Rodeo last weekend in Gillette.
Olson won $924.36 for earned fourth place in the average and $330.13 for sixth place in the short-go. She also took home $141.05 for claiming first place in the first go-round of pole bending. Olson also said she received $450 in scholarship money, a Cinch gift card, a belt buckle and a plaque.
Olson’s fourth-place finish puts her in an elite group considering there were 194 other competitors present in barrel racing. Athletes from many states, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand were present. Olson finished in 67th place out of 189 other competitors. Olson’s mother Carla Olson said she had fast runs but narrowly tipped a pole. Her score, if it weren’t for the penalty, would have landed her in third-place in the second round. She would have entered the short-round in second place.
Abagail Olson’s horse Ace specializes in barrel racing. What Abagail has Ace doing at a big stage is rather rare in the sport of rodeo. Carla Olson wasn’t surprised by the big showing at Nationals.
“They’re still getting it together in poles, because that was kind of a learning process for both of them,” Carla Olson said. “He wasn’t finished in polls when we got him. (Abagail) has finished and seasoned him. They’re starting to click in that event as well. It’s kind of unusual to see one horse do multiple events — especially at Nationals. I knew coming in that these two were getting together as a team and making big strides in everything that they do. So in a way, I wasn’t surprised at all. Because I know what they can do. It’s just a matter of going out there and doing it.”
Abagail Olson said she is mostly coached by her mother. Carla Olson qualified for Nationals in high school three out of four years and eventually competed professionally for a few years. Carla’s best finish at the National High School Finals Rodeo was 10th.
Abagail Olson, 17, expressed she desires to attend college and compete down south. But said it’s difficult getting attention from colleges.
“I’m from a small town and Wyoming is almost considered a state that doesn’t exist. It’s important that I get my name out at these bigger rodeos,” Olson said.
Building notoriety is exactly what she accomplished in Gillette. Olson said she’s received more attention from colleges since placing fourth at Nationals. Carla Olson said Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, and Texas A&M University are the pair they’ve been looking at. Carla said visits may be taken once the school year begins.
Carla expressed the pride she and her husband, Todd Olson, have in her daughter.
“Her hard work and dedication has paid off this year,” Carla Olson said. “It’s not just rodeo either, she’s a 4.0 student. It’s a lot of work balancing rodeo and academics. She’s doing awesome."