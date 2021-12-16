SHERIDAN — Yeah, McCaffrey Billings thinks about it.
How he’s the last of them.
More than two years ago, the Sheridan Hawks arrived in town after relocating from Oregon, Wisconsin. The team brought some players with them and added some newbies, including a 16-year-old Sheridan native in Billings.
Now, more than two years later, every single one of those players except Billings is gone. They all have aged out of the league, been traded or cut, or simply left the team. But Billings, now 18, remains. He serves as team captain and set the organization’s record for career games played earlier this season.
“It is really weird,” he said.
Billings was playing high school hockey in town when the Hawks migrated to Sheridan. His coach recommended him and his older brother, Blake, to then-Hawks head coach Andy Scheib as players to consider for the North American 3 Hockey League. Scheib recruited both Billings brothers, and they signed.
“I actually had no idea about junior hockey (at the time),” Billings said.
He played early and often, even as a youngster on a talent- and experience-loaded team. He appeared in 46 of the 47 regular-season games during the 2019-2020 season and was the youngest player on his team by more than 7 months.
Billings followed that last year by participating in 35 contests on a squad that lost only one regular-season game.
He had talent. But during his first two seasons, he also endured some growing pains. The most egregious interim head coach Chad Bailey can remember: a cross-ice pass up the middle that led to an opposing goal.
“I think, in his first two years, he was young and he made young-guy mistakes,” Bailey said. “Now that he’s a third-year guy, he’s a leader. He’s really had to step up and mature as a hockey player and as a leader. That doesn’t just happen overnight. That takes time. That takes experience. That takes getting taught lessons in order to build yourself back up. He’s come a long way since the 16-year-old kid that started here.”
Billings thinks his mentality has changed. He feels more confident these days, and that has led to better production.
“I’ve always had skills, but it’s the confidence that really brings them out,” Billings said.
In 28 games this season, he has recorded 21 points — the highest total in his three seasons of junior hockey — and he’s doing it as a defenseman who makes most of his impact on the grittier end of the ice.
Billings surpassed 100 career games played last month. And the craziest part? He holds two more years of eligibility following this season and plans to return to the Hawks for next year. If he plays two more years, he could breeze by 200 career games played.
One current Hawk, Gabe Huntley, is a five-year junior hockey player, but he spent time with two other teams before joining Sheridan last summer.
“It’s very uncommon,” said Bailey, who played one year of junior hockey.
As for life after the Hawks, well, Billings really hasn’t thought about that. He might look for college hockey opportunities. He hasn’t yet.
But every once in a while, he thumbs through his phone and finds the old text group chat labeled “Hawkey boys.” It’s the chain for the first Sheridan Hawks team he was the youngest member of. He fires off the occasional text in there.
They joke about him being the team captain now.