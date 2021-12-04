DAYTON — Wyatt Ostler lucked out with a pretty knowledgeable Spearfish tour guide.
On the way to a postseason meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last month, Tongue River cross-country coach and Black Hills State University alumnus Laine Parish and Ostler took a quick pit stop. Parish chauffeured Ostler around his future home.
They ate at the Barbacoa’s, Parish’s favorite college restaurant, on Jackson Boulevard. Parish pointed out the old trails he used to run. They went by the school’s track house.
Ostler will be familiar with it all soon. Thursday evening, the senior signed to study and run track and cross-country at Black Hills State after he graduates from Tongue River High School next year.
“The place that it’s in, the coach, the team — it just is perfect, and it has all I need,” Ostler said.
Ostler is the first Tongue River cross-country runner to ever commit to a college team, Parish said. Of course, Ostler has the chops. His athletic goal for the next four years: compete at the national championship meets in track and cross-country.
He started running in seventh grade. After spending his eighth-grade and freshman years living in Laurel, Montana, Ostler moved back to Sheridan County and has finished third individually in the state cross-country race each of the last three years. Two years ago, he took third despite hobbling on a stress fracture in his foot.
In September, Ostler set a new school record time of 16 minutes and 21 seconds in a 5K. That meet took place in Spearfish.
“After that, I think Black Hills State knew they wanted Wyatt,” Parish said.
Parish, who ran at Black Hills State, talked to the school’s first-year cross-country and track distance coach Brian Medigovich about Ostler multiple times.
“I tried to keep my own bias out of it,” Parish said with a smile. “I think it’s going to be a great fit for Wyatt because Black Hills gives a personal touch … I’m really excited that he’ll get that personal touch with coaching but also the bigger opportunities of a big school. So I think it’s a really good fit. Then, with my own bias, I want to see Black Hills State succeed. So I’m excited, as an alumnus, for them to get another great runner.”
Ostler considered the University of Wyoming, too, but chose Black Hills State due namely to smaller class sizes and the immediate opportunity to compete. Ostler said he would’ve had to sit out his first year as a redshirt student-athlete in Laramie. In Spearfish, no such issues.
He has several friends currently running at Black Hills State and plans to room with Reese Charest, a Sheridan High School runner who will also head to Spearfish next year. One of Ostler’s older sisters also attended the school, adding a hint of familiarity.
“It made it way easier to know people and have relationships already,” Ostler said.
Plus, thanks to Parish, he already knows the restaurants to hit and the trails to explore.