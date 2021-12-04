Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Tomorrow

Intermittent snow showers and windy early. Peeks of sunshine later. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.