SHERIDAN — Early last week, before the state tournament, Brock Owings sensed his golf swing was off.
“It wasn’t looking too great,” he said.
He and his dad slipped out to Kendrick Municipal Golf Course and played the first nine holes. On his dad’s instruction, Owings shortened his backswing just a tad.
It worked.
“I was hitting the golf ball terrific,” the Sheridan High School junior said.
A few days later, Owings won the individual boys 4A state championship in Jackson, as the first Bronc to do it since Kamrin Allen in 2011. For the first time since 2015, the Lady Broncs claimed the girls team title, too.
“We went into the season hungry,” head coach Kaelee Saner said. “To watch them end it with a championship was pretty amazing. All smiles. It was just fun.”
For the girls, it capped a run of dominance and avenged past oh-so-close finishes. For Owings, it was a triumphant end after what he called a disappointing start to the season. For both, it served as the reward for a lot of hard work.
The girls endured heartbreak the last three years. At the state meet in 2018, they placed third. The next year, second. Last fall, they lost a playoff and came in third again.
“It’s nice to finally get it,” senior Libby Gardner said.
“It all came together,” junior Samantha Spielman said.
The Lady Broncs realized their potential from the start, winning their first tournament of the season in Gillette by 51 strokes over the next closest team. They topped all five tournaments this fall.
“All summer,” Gardner said, “we’ve been like, ‘We’ve got to win. We’ve got to do it.’”
After day one of the state tournament, they held a 21-stroke lead.
“We definitely said, ‘It’s not yours yet,’” Saner said. “But we had a good feeling after day one, for sure.”
They won by 29.
On the other side, Owings sat two strokes back, tied for third, after the first day. He was confident, but the next day was contested on a different course, and the weather turned windy.
He found himself in similar positions at the Sheridan and Buffalo invitationals during the regular season and fell just short of winning each time.
But he had mapped out the state championship courses with Kendrick’s Head PGA Professional, Nathan Ferrell, so he had a game plan, and he stuck to it.
He finished with a two-day total of 155 — a three-stroke margin over the runner-up.
“When you have players of that caliber in front of you after the first day, it’s tough to come back,” Owings said. “What I did the second day was a pretty great feat, shooting what I did at that course.”
Saner knew Owings was in contention but wasn’t with him when he wrapped up. She and Gardner were watching senior Gabi Wright sink a 35-foot eagle putt on her final hole.
“Then, we kind of knew (we were going to win) based off what we were shooting and what other teams were shooting,” Gardner said.
Wright and Spielman ranked as Sheridan’s top two girls at state, placing second and third. Wright shot a 163, one shot off the lead, while Spielman followed closely behind with a 164.
Owings and the Lady Broncs received medals. They celebrated with a dinner-and-ice-cream trip to Dairy Queen.
“I said, ‘You can get whatever you want,’” Saner said.
The team bus left Jackson around 8 p.m. Saturday and pulled back into Sheridan around 4 a.m. the next morning.
Owings arrived at home and hugged his mom.
Spielman took a shower and went straight to bed.
Gardner was too excited and turned on Netflix to cope.
She couldn’t sleep.