SHERIDAN — It may sound a bit scary, until you see them make a great play on the puck.
The Under-19 Sheridan Hawks boys program has a pair of girls gracing the ice. Carsyn Thompson and McKenna Bales are on the hockey team and occasionally have gotten to dress and play for games with the boys.
“I think they bring some leadership to the team. And they bring a presence and like to keep things even-keeled,” said head coach Patrick Mudd.
Bales and Thompson are no strangers to the ice rink. Bales has played hockey since first grade, and Thompson started traveling for the sport at age 9.
Thompson controlled the puck on many occasions Saturday evening at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center. The crowd cheered as she stole the puck from a Laramie player in the third period as the Hawks won 5-2.
“I get lucky sometimes,” Thompson said. “But half of it is that these boys back me up so much. They know that I will either mess up, or they’ll know I can't shoot, but they will score for me if I do some of the work.”
Some of the hockey players in the league are 6 foot 4 inches. Bales may not be 5 foot 9 inches with skates on.
“The boys are so competitive. Sometimes it's scary, but it also pushes me to be better and I like the benefit of that,” Bales said. “They’re faster, stronger and bigger. And I played with the boys for pretty much my whole hockey career. It's just fun. They're like family..”
Bales and Thompson have a close-knit relationship through playing hockey with each other on the girls and boys hockey teams. The pair ride to and from practice together.
Hockey is a physical game and the girls said it depends on what team they’re playing that dictates how much they’re getting hit.
“There’s been times that the other team would hit me to piss off our boys. It’s like a protection type of deal,” Bates said. “But I don’t think they hit us as much, unless we’re playing a team with a bunch of meat heads.”
Bates also expressed that if she hits, that’s when it’s expected that she’ll be hit back.
“It's kind of like a thing, like if a girl punches you, you can punch her back. That’s how it works out here. If you hit a boy, they’ll probably hit you back.”
Thompson said some teams purposely hit them to frazzle the boys and to drop penalties. But she believes she can handle her business on the ice despite the physicality from some.
“If you can handle it, you should be able to be on the ice. I feel like I can handle it, and so can McKenna (Bales). There's sometimes where it can be unsafe. But I don't feel like that's the case here. I have to prove myself a lot of times, but I feel like I do,” Thompson said.
Thompson said it seems people are opinionated one way of the other when they find out she plays on a boys hockey team.
“Some people think that it's weird and some people are super impressed,” Thompson said. “I just think it's normal. These boys have our backs.”
