Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.