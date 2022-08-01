CASPER — Sheridan County had some representation at the Wyoming Coaches All-Star games in Casper in July.
Frank Sinclair, a basketball player from Sheridan High School took part in the North’s 96-69 win over the South. The upcoming college freshman will play for Dickinson State University in North Dakota this upcoming season.
Former Tongue River volleyball star Carleigh Reish also played WCA All-Star action. The South won the first set 25-21, then Reish’s North team won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18. The South stormed back to win the last two sets. Reish has signed to play for Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
The All-Star games are a great way for athletes to compete against higher levels of competition heading into college careers.
“My high school team had a lot of good players, but just being surrounded by the best in the same facility and practicing with them was a cool experience,” Reish said. “I think the whole experience was really humbling too, because you go in kind of thinking, like, not necessarily that you're the best, but you were one of the best on the team. And then just being around players that are better than you, or just as good. It's a great experience.”
Reish’s all-star appearance is not lost on those in the Lady Eagle volleyball program.
“We have had many great athletes over the years, but I’m glad we were finally able to earn a spot in the all-star game,” head volleyball coach Janelle Manore said. “She has worked hard both athletically and academically and has so much potential as she heads into the next chapter.”
Sinclair had reliable teammates at Sheridan, but was impressed with the scoring ability of the all-star players.
“It was kind of interesting. Because when you're playing with your teammates, for instance like the ones I had in Sheridan, I’ve been playing with those kids since I was a second-grader,” Sinclair said. “But when I was playing in Casper with those kids, it's completely different. Everybody has a different skill set that I'm used to. And realistically, everybody can make a shot. So it's kind of crazy. I’d pass and every time it seemed like a shot would go in. There were a lot of points scored in that game. The level of scoring was very high, which was neat.”
Sinclair’s accolades include first team All-Conference and second team All-State in his junior season. The center also made the second-team in his senior season with the Broncs.
“This past season, we were so spread out in terms of all of our scoring,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said. “We just had six seniors that all contributed a ton for us. So he ended up not getting as many awards as he probably could have.”
Martini also expressed that Sinclair is both a great player and person.
“Frank was our center, but he’s also a great perimeter shooter,” Martini said. “He's a guy who can guard pretty much anyone. He can handle the ball. And then the best thing about Frank is that he's a great teammate, like he was a guy that would always stay positive and fun to be around. All his teammates loved (him). I have two twins that are 6 years old, and they just love Frank, for the past few years. We'd love to have more of those kids come through our program.”
Sinclair had some tough memories in the Casper gymnasium, because that’s where the Broncs were eliminated last season after a hard fought game that went into triple overtime. Sinclair expressed that it was nice to end his high school career on a high note in the all-star game.
“I was actually playing with kids that had beat us in that overtime game which we had a laugh about. It’s crazy to think I'll never play at the high school level again, but I'm fortunate enough to be playing more in the next level,” Sinclair said.