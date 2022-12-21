SHERIDAN — Two worlds collided at Sheridan High School Tuesday. In one corner, a limited number of varsity players from a 1A school. There was no such shortage on the other end, many players on a 4A junior varsity team.
The Sheridan junior varsity basketball teams hosted Arvada-Clearmont High School Tuesday. The Lady Panthers fell 48-24. The Panther boys team only had five players available, with no one sitting on the bench but three coaches. Arvada-Clearmont battled despite the odds, but was both exhausted and outmatched in the contest, losing 73-16.
The Lady Panthers were competitive in the first half. Arvada-Clearmont opened with a 9-2 lead. The lead shrunk 9-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Broncs rallied and took a 16-12 lead at half.
Sheridan pulled away in the third quarter both offensively and defensively. The Lady Panthers only knocked down one shot in the quarter.
Sheridan’s bench replaced starters in the fourth quarter, outscoring Arvada-Clearmont 21-6 as result in the final quarter. Sheridan pressed AC to force turnovers.
“I thought we did a much better job of handling the press in the first half,” said girls and boys head basketball coach Bo Benth. “We did a really good job. Second half, we got tired and it broke down, but I thought they did a good job passing, moving and looking for each other.”
The Lady Panthers were led by junior Kamryn Michelena who, despite feeling ill, scored eight points, followed by Dellana Michelena with four. The Lady Broncs were led by Syd Warnke with 17 points.
“I think we just kind of want to go out there and compete, because it doesn't matter what size you are,” Kamryn Michelena said. “We might as well play these bigger schools and have tougher competition so we’re ready for conference games.”
The AC boys team only had five players available Tuesday, and no senior leadership: junior Trevor Martinez, sophomores Terrance Neill and Ian Andreen and freshmen Wyatt Holland and Bronc Vineyard .
The Broncs stormed to a 12-0 lead, then Martinez snowed down a 3-pointer to get on the board. AC closed some of the gap, trailing 12-6, but it was all Bronc basketball from then on. The Panthers hustled up and down the court throughout the game but grew tired and fatigued. The Broncs were rushing the ball to the hoop on offense to wear out the Panthers in the second half.
Sheridan had 11 players that scored, more than twice the amount of players AC had available. The Broncs were led by freshmen Chance Morris and Beck Haswell with 12 points. Freshman Tanner Hamrick was behind with 11 points. Martinez led the Panthers with nine points.
“(Martinez) is really quick. He's got a really quick first step. When he gets a little bit of space, if he gets an edge, he’s really explosive getting to the basket,” Benth said.
Benth was asked what would have happened if one of his five players were injured and couldn’t return to the court to play.
“I’m not sure what would have happened,” Benth said. “I’m not sure if it would have gone to four vs. four. I don't know. It's rare to be in that situation. Thankfully they played smart because nobody got fouled out, because the poor kids would really be dogging it.”
Despite the struggles Benth said he was proud of his team.
“I’m just super proud of the kids for fighting and sticking with it and not quitting on each other,” Benth said. “They didn’t point fingers. They kept their heads up and then cheered each other on and looked for each other and they just kept playing. They're tough kids. I’m super proud of them. I really admire their effort and the heart they showed tonight.”
