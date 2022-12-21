SHERIDAN — Two worlds collided at Sheridan High School Tuesday. In one corner, a limited number of varsity players from a 1A school. There was no such shortage on the other end, many players on a 4A junior varsity team. 

The Sheridan junior varsity basketball teams hosted Arvada-Clearmont High School Tuesday. The Lady Panthers fell 48-24. The Panther boys team only had five players available, with no one sitting on the bench but three coaches. Arvada-Clearmont battled despite the odds, but was both exhausted and outmatched in the contest, losing 73-16. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

