SHERIDAN — The seventh-grader’s first love was the rough-and-tough game of football.
“I guess I like hitting people,” he said.
Then, he hopped on his first steer and found more than a little success.
Bottom line: In whatever he does, it’s hard to intimidate Riggin Pearce. He thrives off the physicality and the adrenaline of sports, specifically rodeo, his new favorite. Right now, he’s at the Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene, Texas.
“I’m so excited,” Pearce said. “I’ve never been to Texas before, and to qualify for this is a really big deal.”
It is a really big deal. The 12-year-old is one of the three Sheridan natives at the world finals, joining Kolby Smith and Ty Hammerstrom. Overall, approximately 340 kids from three countries are participating.
To help him out, Pearce has great bloodlines in the sport. His father, Josh, participated in bareback riding at the professional level for about a decade, so Pearce grew up around rodeo.
Pearce initially preferred football, but when he was 8, he got on his first calf. At 10, he started riding steers. He got serious about the sport recently.
“I never pushed Riggin into it,” Josh said. “I entered him in the calf riding when he was 8 at the county rodeo to give him a taste of it. After that, I kind of just let him figure it out on his own. It’s not a sport you can really push a kid into. They have to really want to do it.”
Pearce began practicing with the Best of the Rest Steer Riders, an organization founded by former professional bull rider, Joe Smith. He also trains at Cloud Peak CrossFit.
Plus, Josh is able to help him with some techniques and the mental side of steer riding.
“They say bull riding is 90% mental, so I try to stay calm and think that I’m going to win,” Pearce said.
Pearce doesn’t seem to get rattled no matter the venue.
Last month, he competed at Cheyenne Frontier Days in front of 15,000 people. Before that, he had never performed in front of more than 1,000.
“There’s definitely a lot more pressure, but I didn’t let it get to my head and rode like I usually do,” said Pearce, who finished third at the event.
“I think I was more nervous than he was,” Josh said, laughing.
The first day at the world finals this week, Pearce was bucked off. The second day, he rode his steer for 64 points.
“It’s amazing for these kids to be able to do this, to have this opportunity,” Josh said. “It’s kind of a dream come true for me to be able to rodeo with my son. I’m having more fun now (watching him) than I was rodeoing.”
Pearce still plays football as a running back and linebacker for Sheridan Junior High School. After closing his time at the youth world finals this weekend, Pearce will return to town and prepare for his upcoming season.
But rodeo is still his No. 1 priority.
One day, he wants to go pro.