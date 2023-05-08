SHERIDAN — She’s turning heads across the country.
Standout track athlete Addie Pendergast is a junior at Sheridan High School but is already making a name for herself.
The speedster has collected scholarship offers from major track programs such as the University of Kansas — Lawrence and Purdue University — West Lafayette, Indiana, and from several academic juggernauts in the Ivy League. Pendergast has earned a weighted 4.25 GPA with finals right around the corner to end the school year.
When asked about the University of Wyoming, she said they’re showing heavy interest from Laramie but hasn’t offered a full scholarship as of Friday evening.
Pendergast plans on taking official visits starting in the fall. She plans on studying on something environmentally based such as public policy or environmental science or engineering.
“I want to attend a school with peak educational opportunities, as well as athletic. Not too big, not too small and somewhere with a change of scenery. It would be ideal to be near the city but also have rural feel to it,” Pendergast said.
Sheridan High School head coach Taylor Kelting described Pendergast as “special” to the Sheridan Press in March. She’s run the fastest 200-meter time in Wyoming high school history this season, which will remain unofficial unless it’s posted at the state championship in two weeks. She expressed the 200-meter is her favorite to run.
“The 200-meter is not just about running fast. It’s about who can run the fast and stay the fastest,” Pendergast said.
She’s also four-tenths of a second of taking the fastest 400 meter time in state history, where she currently sits at No. 2.
Pendergast has also broken Sheridan High School records in the 100, 200 and 400-meter races. She sits at No. 4 all time on the Lady Bronc list for 300-meter hurdles despite only participating twice. She’s currently the top 300-meter hurdler in the state well as No. 1 in the 200- and 400-meter races.
“We’ve had some absolutely phenomenal girls come through the hurdles at Sheridan, so for her to be in the top four already in her second time, it’s pretty impressive,” Kelting said.
Kelting expressed her personality as a competitor changes when it’s time to compete.
“She’s super easygoing,” Kelting said. “She’s very enjoyable to be around and the girls love being around her and has a good sense of humor. She keeps everything light, but then the switch turns on when she’s warming up and then it’s race time. It’s completely different.”
The Tongue River transfer wasn’t permitted to post times in the regional and state meets last year due to a Wyoming High School Activities Association rule on transferring.
“It was a little tough last year, but I was focused on cheering my team on I was surrounded by such fantastic people that I was just excited to be there for some of the seniors last round,” Pendergast said.
The Lady Bronc record-breaking trackster has a word of advice for younger runners who would like to imitate her success.
“The most important part is believing in yourself, believing that you have what it takes and trusting what your coach is telling you is how you reach your ultimate goal, as well as surrounding yourself with the people who are going to help get there.”
When asked if speed can be learned or is strictly biological, Pendergast was quick-witted with her reply.
“Genetics absolutely plays a part in it. I know there are so many people here who work just as hard as I do. I just have the fast twitch fibers that make me capable of running as fast as I do,” she said. “But hard work beats talent, if talent doesn’t start to work hard.”