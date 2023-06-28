SHERIDAN — In a Wednesday morning press release, Addie Pendergast of Sheridan High School was named 2022-23 girls track Gatorade Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-6 junior swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash at the Class 4A state meet and took second in the 300 hurdles this past season, leading the Broncs to a third-place finish as a team. She also broke the tape in the 400-meter dash at the Wyoming Classic with a state-record clocking of 54.25 seconds, which ranked as the nation’s No. 33 performance among girls prep competitors in 2023.