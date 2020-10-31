DAYTON — Addie Pendergast broke Tongue River’s girls cross-country record twice during her first season with the Lady Eagles. The freshman runner won the 2A East Conference meet, beating the Moorcroft competitor she was likely going to see at the 2A State meet.
So it wasn’t entirely surprising when Pendergast beat her Moorcroft competitor to claim the 2A girls individual state championship title in Douglas Oct. 23 and help the Lady Eagles to a team title.
Lady Eagles assistant coach Keri McMeans, who coached Pendergast through middle school as well, recalls Pendergast surprising her halfway through the season during a training session at Scott Bicentennial Park.
“That was a turning point for her in the season when I realized how far she had come,” McMeans said.
Both Tongue River’s boys and girls cross-country teams were running half-mile repeats eight times for a total of four miles. McMeans encouraged the team to run 10 to 20 seconds faster than their mile time, but Pendergast decided to run 30 seconds faster.
At first, McMeans felt unsure and a little worried for the young runner’s health, as she didn’t want Pendergast to push herself too hard.
“But she nailed it,” McMeans said. “I thought, ‘She’s got this. She can do this.’ … There was a determination that I could see where she just wanted it.”
That same determination, coupled with a cross-country “brain” allowing Pendergast to discuss race strategy with McMeans as early as sixth-grade propelled the freshman to a time of 22:18.23 and first-place performance at the state meet.
Pendergast typically finishes her races strong, opting for a final sprint. Her Moorcroft counterpart, fellow freshman Mallory Jones, runs an opposite race by choosing to start strong. The top two runners at the 2A East conference competition, Pendergast outsprinted Jones in the final 200 meters to record a winning 20:21 time.
Prior to the state meet, Pendergast feared Jones would have adjusted her race strategy to counter Pendergast’s closing kick and, though Jones started slightly slower in Douglas, the Lady Eagle again outran her competition in the final 200 meters.
“There was time right up until I passed her that I felt like the race was over,” Pendergast said. “It was almost more of a challenge to keep going after that. Finishing was exciting, really exciting.”
Teammate, friend and senior Grace Sopko pushed Pendergast throughout Tongue River’s season and vice versa. Sopko ran behind Pendergast during the final stretch at the state meet and witnessed the battle down the stretch.
“From behind, watching Addie and [Jones], the girl from Moorcroft ran a different race strategy, and that almost bit her,” Sopko said. “Addie just ran the race she had been successful with previously.”
An athlete’s ability to stick to their race strategy and “run within themself,” as McMeans describes it, usually comes during a high schooler’s junior or senior year and with more experience. But not for Pendergast.
“She just gets it,” McMeans said. “She understands her strengths, and I think once an athlete can figure out how to run their race … it just changes everything.”
Tongue River head coach Tim Maze and McMeans acknowledged the competitiveness that drives how Pendergast runs and trains helped her to her state championship.
McMeans said she’s had to rein in the eager runner so Pendergast doesn’t push too hard, admitting that kind of problem for a runner is the best problem to have, and Pendergast “will do anything you ask.”
Which led to that surprising scenario of Pendergast running 30-second accelerated half-mile splits and ultimately led to her unsurprising state championship.
“She’s very dedicated to anything she decides to put her heart to,” McMeans said.