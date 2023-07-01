SHERIDAN — Addie Pendergast was walking the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, June 28 and walked into a store. That’s when her phone connected to Wi-Fi and peered onto her screen. She was named the Gatorade Wyoming Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.
The hours following had Pendergast’s phone buzzing.
“I can’t even tell you how many messages I was getting. So many people from Sheridan County and across the state were congratulating me,” Pendergast said. “It reminded me of the family atmosphere of track.”
The Lady Bronc speedster said the experience felt “surreal.” But probably didn’t come to much surprise. Pendergast swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Class 4A state meet, and received second in the 300-meter hurdles, in late May.
The 5-foot-6 junior most notably broke the state record in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 54.25 seconds, which ranked as the nation’s No. 33 performance amongst girl prep runners in 2023. The race was run on a strained hamstring.
“I couldn’t have been able to accomplish this feat without the help of my coaches, family and teammates,” Pendergast said.
Though the honor did not come as a shock to anyone, it does not take away the elite status. According to Gatorade, 5.7 million kids play Gatorade Player of the Year sports — only 608 are named as a Gatorade Player of the Year.
Pendergast’s success does not stop at athletics. She’s maintained a 4.0 GPA while doing so. Pendergast is a member of Sheridan High School’s We The People team that won a state championship and competed in the national finals in Washington, D.C. She’s also an accomplished trumpet player, volunteers at The Food Group and participates in National Honor Society.
The Lady Bronc has been partaking in a study abroad program focusing on climate science in Copenhagen that will last until July 8. Pendergast’s athletic and academic successes have grabbed the attention of many track coaches’ from top programs from across the country, battling for her services.
Pendergast was listed in USA Today’s Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year Watch list in April. She made the list of 50.
The record-breaking runner said a trip to Harvard University is planned in July.
A trip to Duke University is also in the works for the last weekend of September. Visits to Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University are also in the works. Many other coaches are trying to get her to venture to their campus and facilities in conferences such as the Southeastern Conference, but academics is just as important as athletics, according to Pendergast’s mother, Jolie Fay.
The NCAA is allowing unlimited official visits effective July 1.
According to the NCAA, only 2.8% of high school track athletes advance to division one schools to compete.
Fay said she is excited to see her second daughter off to college. Pendergast’s humbling whereabouts looks to extend to a prestigious institution.
“She’s wanted by some of the best school’s in the nation,” Fay said. “For me, it’s a shock. I’m a single mom and we live in a crappy little house. People can look at our situation and be jealous but I have driven thousands of miles across the state in a totaled car on a spare tire. We are that story.”
“I can’t believe I get to go through my life with my daughters,” Fay said. “Addie isn’t just a great athlete. She’s a kind, quiet and humble person. She always has been. She’d wake up at five in the morning in the fifth grade to shovel so I didn’t have to.”
County track fans will get one more season of watching Pendergast in the lanes wearing blue and gold. Then, it is off to higher education and athletics at a university yet to be decided.