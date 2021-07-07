SHERIDAN — Chancellor Perry started a gym in his garage.
When COVID-19 shuttered gyms in March 2020, Perry wanted a place to work out. He tried to order equipment online, but unfortunately for him, everyone had the same thought, skyrocketing demand and prices.
So he ordered some steel, grabbed an old welder and, with the help of his dad, made his own squat rack and bench press. Soon, a few of his friends were joining Perry’s workouts in the single-car garage.
A year later, Perry now co-owns and operates Forge Physio and Performance, a gym located on A Street, with friend Mike Alzheimer. Forge has drawn more than 100 clients, from middle-schoolers to retired community members and weightlifting beginners to heavy powerlifters.
“The response we’ve gotten from the community has been overwhelming, which has been sweet,” Perry said. “Powerlifting is kind of an underground thing, which is sad because we have a lot of strong guys and girls who just need the right guys to get them into the sport.”
Perry and Alzheimer, both graduates of Big Horn High School, had been wanting to open a gym together for about five years. They talked about it all the time and even set up a plan on Google Drive.
Perry was applying to physical therapy schools when COVID hit, and that closed admissions. He got to work in his garage, with amatuer math and amateur tools.
“We had this old crappy welder we were using that would barely get it hot enough to even melt the metal,” said Perry, who created all of Forge’s current equipment. “I was just going crazy ’cause I needed a gym. But it actually was fun because I was learning a lot of new things. I had to use my high school math again, using trigonometry to find angles.”
Word spread about Perry’s garage setup. He’s been a strength coach for five years and previously served as the trainer for Montana State University’s rugby team, so he began training people in the garage for a small fee and selling his extra homemade equipment on the side.
He started running out of room, though. Last summer, one of his clients found him a bigger space on Broadway Street. Forge remained there until last month.
Last summer, Alzheimer was living in San Francisco, and he lost his job due to COVID. He felt choked by the closure of the city and the daily nothingness the pandemic brought, so he made a birthday trip home to Sheridan.
Perry told Alzheimer he had a surprise. The surprise was Forge.
“From the moment I walked in there, I was like, ‘Holy crap, he actually started it,” Alzheimer said. “This is what we had dreamed about.”
One day, while Alzheimer was home, he and Perry were sitting in the car in the Walmart parking lot, eating sandwiches. Alzheimer told Perry he was moving back to Sheridan.
“I was like, ‘Don’t mess with me, man,’ as I was stuffing my face,” Perry said. “He was like, ‘I’m serious.’”
So they officially became partners, realizing their dream and sealing the deal with a mayonnaise-covered handshake.
Together, they kept Forge growing. Each now directs about 50 one-hour appointments with clients a week. They’re looking to expand again, and eventually, they want to make it an open gym beyond the scheduled appointments. They also run an apparel line and host a weekly podcast through Forge.
“Getting to do it for our community is, like, the coolest part,” Alzheimer said. “We’re not off in some random city. I think this feels a little more deep that we can give back to people we grew up with.”
Perry estimates 80% of Forge’s clients are female. Only about 10% of its patrons are powerlifters. The reasons people join are numerous, though Perry and Alzheimer haven’t spent a dime on advertising yet. 3rd Thursday this week will be the first time they really market Forge to the community.
“I wanted a gym with a culture, not someplace where you go in, put your headphones on and put your head down,” Perry said. “That’s why we have the rule in here that you can’t wear headphones. Everybody talks to each other in here.”
And that’s one of the reasons the “Forge” name makes sense. Forging their own equipment, their own workouts, their own community.
People are buying in, and Perry is getting his wish of a strong culture.
Even though Perry and Alzheimer didn’t target powerlifters, Perry said Forge seems to attract them due to a lack of other performance centers in town. They’ve had lots of success in powerlifting meets recently.
Last month, Hartley Burget, Perry’s sister, finished first in her weight class and won best lifter at a meet in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Six other Forge members also attended a powerlifting meet in Billings, Montana, and won every division. Perry won overall best lifter.
Though only a few Forge members competed, 27 total Forge clients drove to Billings to support their gym community. Alzheimer said they made up more than a third of the crowd.
When a Forge member, like Perry or Alzheimer, was lifting, the crowd roared.