SHERIDAN — Last Friday’s 52-49 win against Kelly Walsh High School encapsulated the Sheridan High School girls basketball team’s season. Characteristic strong defense resulting in successful offense led to the Lady Broncs’ most complete game of the season, earned them the No. 3 seed in the Northeast conference and gave the team and their head coach a confidence boost ahead of the 4A Northeast Regional Tournament in Gillette Thursday.
Besides the regular season finale victory, most importantly, head coach Ryan Sullivan pointed out, Sheridan (6-11, 1-5 conference) takes belief in its game and a refusal to lose to play the No. 2-seeded Campbell County (9-8, 4-2 conference) on the Lady Camels’ home court.
“From a competitive mindset standpoint, it was our most complete game,” Sullivan said. “We got down deep early, fought back, got up eight in the second half and then to go close it out down the stretch — I think that was really, really impressive. The girls played fantastic.”
That mental toughness and a commitment to compete until the final buzzer led to sophomore Sydni Bilyeu nailing a 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds left against the Lady Trojans to put Sheridan up 52-49. When the shot went in, Bilyeu and senior Annie Mitzel didn’t celebrate but thought of the several seconds of work left in the game.
“When I shot it, nothing was in my head,” Bilyeu said, “But after, it was kind of crazy, and then I was like, ‘Oh wait, we have to play defense now.’”
The buzzer sounded the Lady Broncs’ first conference victory of the season and earned them the coveted No. 3 spot for the regional tournament, allowing them to play the Lady Camels instead of the No. 1 Thunder Basin Lady Bolts who boast a perfect 6-0 conference record.
Friday’s win saw the Lady Broncs play through a close game during the fourth quarter to victory, something that hasn’t always been the case for Sheridan. It proved the team’s season-long efforts to play physically and mentally sound leads to success.
“I think we have a lot of girls who refuse to not be competitive,” Sullivan said. “It’s OK to demand stuff from your teammates instead of always patting each other on the back because you don’t want to hurt each other’s feelings. We’re starting to figure that out.”
Sullivan admits the mental toughness and culture shift is a work in progress even as the regular season ended last Friday, calling out “don’t be nice” during practice Tuesday as the Lady Broncs ran a one-on-one defensive drill. Preparation this week looks like schematic adjustments as well as routine shooting drills, as Sheridan struggled from the free-throw line in the first half of last Friday’s game, then went 6-of-6 in the final three minutes of play to help it to victory.
Sheridan looks to Campbell County, which swept the regular season series against the Lady Broncs by winning 52-40 on Jan. 22 and 65-42 on Feb. 19. The last time Sheridan beat the Lady Camels came in February of 2015, and Sullivan said the team’s biggest battle Thursday will happen in the minds of his players.
“It’s hard to acknowledge you can beat a team when you’ve never seen yourself do that before,” Sullivan said.
But Mitzel pointed out the team’s chemistry, unrelenting energy and playing consistently for 60 minutes against Kelly Walsh bodes well for the Lady Broncs as they don’t shy away from the rivalry game with added significance and postseason implications.
When evaluating the season thus far, Sheridan can quantify its growth in its -4.5 point differential this season compared to -16 last season, according to Sullivan. Though the numbers encourage the coaching staff, the biggest improvement Sullivan witnessed on the court during the regular season came to a head against Kelly Walsh in the team’s refusal to lose.
Due to coronavirus adaptations, the regional tournament this season features quadrant play Thursday with a one-and-done format — the two Northeast teams that win Thursday will automatically advance to the 4A State Championship Tournament and the two who lose will have played their final game of the 2020-21 season.
“I don’t want to be done with this yet,” Sullivan said. “And they don’t want to be done with this yet.”
As Sheridan’s lone senior, Mitzel feels proud of the progress the program made this season from workouts that began in June to the win against Kelly Walsh, but Mitzel refuses to consider Thursday’s game as the last in her high school career.
“I don’t want Thursday to be my last game,” Mitzel said. “I’m going in [to the game] preparing to go to state, not for that to be my last game.”