SHERIDAN — Rescuers hardly go unnoticed, but that might not be the case at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Pickup men have an important role in assisting rodeo riders and increasing the safety of the competitors.
The pickup men will be seen riding next to a bucking horse this week at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, all while allowing the competitor to jump on the back of his horse while providing stability.
“They’re truly the unsung heroes of the rodeo,” executive director Zane Garstad said.
The Canadian-born cowboy expressed a pickup rider’s job is technical and takes experience.
“Their jobs are way more difficult than would they make it seem,” Garstad said. “They are seemingly invisible when everything is going right. But it’s glaringly obvious if something goes wrong.”
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo has three that appear every year: Dalton Ward of La Grange, Bobby Marriot of Ogden, Utah and Duane Gilbert from Pine Bluffs.
“We have the best crew. Those guys are awesome,” Garstad said.
Ward, 31, joined his partners after his father Billy Ward retired in 2014.
The second-generation pickup man said there are three things that make a good pickup man: your partners, the horse and being able to read the situation.
“Ninety percent of the job is reading stock in my opinion. You can’t pick up the same for multiple horses. They’re all doing their own movements. You need to watch for how they’re bucking.”
The list of events that could occur if something goes astray is long. When asked what could go wrong, Ward was reluctant to answer as if he’d jinx himself but answered with a grin.
“Your horse can stumble. The bucking horse can fall right in front of you, wiping everyone out,” Ward said.
The dangers of picking up can be life-ending. Kansas native Rex Bugbee was a pickup man in Oklahoma in August 2020. He was seriously injured and was transported to Lubbock, Texas, where he was pronounced dead.
“There are a million things that can go wrong,” Ward said.
Most of the mistakes aren’t nearly as serious but they add a sense of embarrassment. A rider may come in with force to topple the pickup man off his horse.
“I nearly fell off last week in Prescott, Arizona. A bareback rider grabbed me up near my head and nearly tipped me off. I’m already top-heavy as it is,” Ward said.
The pickup man said everyone has had it happen before. The rider topples off the pickup man during the transfer.
“It’s so embarrassing. Everybody is going to give you hell for it. You hope to God nobody sees it,” Ward said.
Ward works seven other rodeos during the summer but acknowledged the Sheridan WYO Rodeo is one of the best to work.
“The committee treats us so amazingly good,” Ward said. “There are other rodeos we go to and they don’t have a clue. It almost sucks to go back to them after you come here. They give you everything you possibly need in Sheridan. They’ll give you the shirt off their back.”