BIG HORN — Big Horn was defeated by Pine Bluffs last season in the state championship game and had an opportunity to get back at the Hornets, but lost 61-53 Thursday night at home.
The first made shot of the night was a 3-pointer by Pine Bluffs, which was a sign for more to come. The Hornets knocked down nine from beyond the arc.
The Rams had a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Toby Schons scored all nine points for Big Horn in the second quarter but Pine Bluffs hit four 3-pointers in that span. The Rams trailed 31-21 at half and couldn’t muster a rally to take the lead. The Hornets wanted to take out Big Horn’s big man Schons from scoring a bulk of points in the fourth quarter and limited the Rams’ lead scorer to just one basket in the final quarter.
“They were more physical (later in the game.) They don't have the height to defend him, so they kind of beat him up, but that’s what everyone does,” head coach Cody Ball said. “They just had the mentality of let’s get really physical with (Schons) and see if a foul is called, and if not..perfect.”
The Rams dispersed the ball more in the fourth quarter as five players were able to put points on the board.
“We had some guys step up and hit shots. We played pretty good overall, but not great. And against a team like Pine Bluffs, pretty good isn’t enough,” Ball said.
Schons led Big Horn with 22 points, 15 of which were scored in the first half.
“They had (Dalton Schaefer) hit a bunch of 3-pointers in the second quarter. If that didn’t happen, it may have been different, but we don’t have excuses,” Schons said. “We just need to work on ourselves.”
Schaefer nailed seven of the Hornets’ 3-pointers. He co-led Pine Bluffs with 23 points, along with Ryan Fornstrom who also scored 23 points.
“I think that (Pine Bluffs) played a little bit harder than us, they wanted it a little bit more than us. And I told the guys in the locker room, that's on me. I need to have that standard and practice that,” Ball said.
Big Horn faces Burns at 1:30 p.m. and Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6:30 p.m. Friday at home as the invitational continues.
“The community showed up for us tonight,” Ball said. “The town of Big Horn and the coaching staff believes in them, but they’ve got to believe in themselves and we’ll right the ship tomorrow, hopefully.”
