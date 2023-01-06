BIG HORN — Big Horn was defeated by Pine Bluffs last season in the state championship game and had an opportunity to get back at the Hornets, but lost 61-53 Thursday night at home. 

The first made shot of the night was a 3-pointer by Pine Bluffs, which was a sign for more to come. The Hornets knocked down nine from beyond the arc. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

