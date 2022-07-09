SHERIDAN — When it comes to working with another individual, especially a friend, sometimes frustration takes over and completely ruins the relationship. Add an age gap to that dynamic and the relationship is even more difficult to cultivate. That has been the case with Laurin Jensen and Brook Alexander, doubles tennis partners.
During the spring season, the women went to several locations to compete with each other, winning most of the matches in which they played.
“She would always be there for me when it came to singles, outside of doubles,” Alexander said of Jensen. “I loved playing with her.”
Jensen also describes the experience in a very positive light.
“She is a super nice girl,” Jensen said. “She was really outgoing and willing to be friends with everyone. I enjoyed playing with her.”
Jensen has been a part of tennis since her eighth-grade year and will never grow out of her love for the sport, she said. She first got involved through family connections, growing her interest from there. Jensen graduated this year, hoping to continue tennis further.
Over Jensen’s four years on the high school team, coach Bob Faurot has seen significant improvement in Jensen’s character as a whole, taking on more leadership positions.
She has also learned a great deal about tactics and positioning, bringing those skills to younger players as well.
Alexander has only been in tennis for a year now, first joining as a result of a friend’s interest. Moving up into high school, she decided to follow her friends into tennis and has fallen in love with the sport.
“I feel like tennis is one of those sports that you can just start at any age and get the hang of,” Alexander said. “There is always more to work on but if you have the mindset, you can play tennis. It is such a good sport and I am so glad I started playing.”
In contrast to toxic atmospheres in which she previously played, Alexander has been a part of, she is enjoying getting to build new relationships not only with the players but with the coaches.
Over the short year Faurot has coached Alexander, she has come a long way.
“Brook started out basically as a beginner and she has got her strokes down fairly well and she has been working on positioning,” Faurot said. “She just has that competitive spirit.”
Both of the girls have dedicated hours upon hours to practicing on the court. The team starts practicing even before school begins in the fall.
During those few weeks before classes, the girls go to two practices in a day to truly hone their abilities. Those practices go over drills, conditioning and game playing to make sure the team knows the basics.Although Alexander lives out of Sheridan, she works to make it to practice
Faurot is excited to see what Alexander and Jensen have to offer in their upcoming years, in high school and beyond.