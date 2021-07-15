SHERIDAN — Mitch Pollock didn’t grow up rodeoing. He favored another sport.
Baseball.
And Pollock possessed enough skill on the diamond to play college ball at Blue Mountain Community College in Oregon before deciding to give saddle bronc riding a try at the age of 21. He just loved the energy of rodeo.
Now, the 28-year-old Pollock competes on the ProRodeo Tour. He travels around with his partner, Jack Bentz, entering more rodeos than they can remember each year. This week, Pollock and Bentz are participating in saddle bronc riding in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
“The crowd is awesome, and the (Indian) Relay Races are absolutely amazing,” said Pollock, who has been in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo twice before. “It’s always fun being here.”
Both Pollock and Bentz competed Wednesday. Pollock scored 82 points, tying him for third with Spencer Wright. Bentz, in his first Sheridan WYO Rodeo event, won the round with a score of 86.5.
Like Pollock, Bentz, 23, is relatively new to rodeoing. He began as a senior in high school before taking a year off and picking the sport back up his second year of college.
Pollock said he and Bentz are rare. Most youngsters first dive into rodeo during their early teen years. Some, like world champion bareback rider Clayton Biglow, start before they can even remember.
Pollock thinks his inexperience worked to his benefit, though. He’s been riding broncs for seven years and said he has a lot of rodeoing left in his future.
He still feeds off the energy of it.
“I get jacked up,” Pollock said. “I love that kind of stuff. I’m a competitor, and I love to see other people compete, too.”
Because of that adrenaline, Pollock and Bentz attempt to remain as calm as possible. They try not to think too much.
Wednesday morning, they golfed together at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course to take their mind off things. Pollock shot a +8, a good round for him, which he felt boded well for Wednesday evening’s rodeo. But apparently, it wasn’t enough to knock off Bentz.
“I whipped him,” Bentz said. “I don’t know what I shot, but better than him, though. He probably said he beat me, though.”
Once the rodeo kicks off, the energy returns. The nerves hit when they enter the chutes.
“If someone says there (are no nerves), they’d be lying to you because you never know what can happen,” Pollock said. “Freak accidents happen all the time. You just have to count your blessings. I’m always nervous, but it’s good nerves, too.”
When the gate opens, Pollock and Bentz lift their reins and focus on getting a good mark out. Pollock said the start is the most important part of the ride. Then, it’s a matter of holding on for 8 seconds.
Easier said than done.
“Sometimes, when you’re having fun, the time seems like it goes by just like that,” Pollock said. “But when you’re in trouble and you’re on a bucker and he’s kind of getting your butt out of the saddle, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, come on, gosh dang, I hope this whistle blows.’”
They don’t have much of an opportunity to think. Their training just takes over.
“Nothing is going through my mind,” Bentz said. “When I crawl in there, from the time I nod my head to the time the buzzer goes off, my mind is pretty blank. It’s just muscle memory.”
When the buzzer sounds, the crowd cheers and applauds. A wave of relief hits Pollock and Bentz. That leads to a sense of accomplishment and renewed energy.
And even though Pollock was late to rodeo, he found out really quickly: It’s got a little bit of a different energy than baseball.
91st Sheridan WYO Rodeo Current Standings
Bareback riding
1. Clayton Biglow 89; 2. Wyatt Denny 86.5; 3. Seth Lee Hardwick 86; 4. R.C. Landingham 84.5; 5. Chance Ames 84; 6. Tanner Aus 83; 7. Donny Proffit 77; 8. Kyle Bloomquist 73; 9. Kash Wilson 65
Steer wrestling (average)
1. Kyle Broce 10; 2. Chisum Docheff 11.3; 3. Gage Greer 13.7; 4. Joe Wilson 17; 5. Riley Krassin 29.6; 6. Tyke Kipp 30.5; 7. Cade Staton 31.6; 8. Brady Buum 39.5; 9. Wyatt Johnson 5.4; 10. Reed Kraeger 5.6
Steer roping
1. Tony Reina 68.9; 2. Vin Fisher Jr. 38; 3. Jess Tierney 40.4; 4. Rocky Patterson 41.1; 5. Brodie Poppino 45.6; 6. Travis Mills 47.9; 7. Ty Tillard 50.7; 8. Taylor Davidson 51.7; 9. Will McBride 56.8; 10. J. Tom Fisher 22.8
Women’s breakaway roping
1. Bailey Gubert 6.8; 2. Erin Johnson 7.5; 3. Bethaine Shofner 8.7; 4. Nicole Baggarley 9.1; 5. Darcy Good 10.4; 6. Ashley Goforth 17.3; 7. Jordyn McNamee 17.7; 8. Syerra C.Y. Christensen 5.1; 9. Winter Williams 5.4; 10. Kaycee Rader 14.4
Saddle bronc riding
1. Jack Bentz 86.5; 2. Tegan Smith 86; t-3. Mitch Pollock 83; t-3. Spencer Wright 82; 5. Jesse Wright 81; t-6. Tanner Butner 78; t-6. Colt Gordon 78; 8. Jake Finlay 76
Tie-down roping (average)
1. Ty Harris 17.4; 2. Luke Potter 17.9; 3. Stetson Vest 18.2; 4. Zack Jongbloed 18.3; 5. Wyatt Muggli 21.1; 6. Ryan Belew 24.9; 7. Kater Tate 26.7; 8. Taylor Santos 26.9; 9. Adam Gray 27.6; 10. Ryan Thibodeaux 38.2
Barrel racing
1. Hallie Hanssen 17.17; 2. Lake Mehalic 17.24; t-3. Christine Laughlin 17.3; t-3. Katie Pascoe 17.3; t-5. Jordan Briggs 17.31; t-5. Kelley Carrington 17.31; t-7. Maggie Poloncic 17.33; t-7. Tayla Moeykens 17.33; 9. Dona Kay Rule 17.36; 10. Molly Otto 17.39
Bull riding
1. Sage Steele Kimzey 84.5; 2. Brady Portenier 73