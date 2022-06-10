BIG HORN — Polo ponies bring people from around the world to Sheridan County to raise, train, play, trade and appreciate the special horses. Perk Connell believes Wyoming serves as one of the best locations for these specialty horses because of the horses’ metabolisms and opportunity to roam free and work cattle.
“That’s two of the best things you can find in Wyoming,” Connell said.
Three riders congregated Thursday morning to complete their normal daily routines: bring horses they plan to ride into stalls in the barn, ride one horse at a time, stop for lunch, ride a few more horses, drink a beer, go to bed, and wake up and do it all over again.
But the three — Tim Murphy from Chicago, Julia Bargmann originally from New York and Michael Maritz originally from South Africa and Australia — traveled from afar for the allure of these horse-filled days on Connell’s stretch of land off Beaver Creek Road nestled in the green rolling hills of Big Horn. Murphy was three days in to his first adventure in Sheridan County, while Bargmann started her fifth summer living here and Maritz considers himself a Sheridanite after marrying last year and settling in the area.
Murphy heard constant chatter from his girlfriend, Malia Bryan, about the beauty of Wyoming, so he decided to finally come see for himself what the state held after being born and raised in a polo world in Chicago, as his family owns a polo horse operation, as well.
Bargmann sought out horse jobs out West, and she recognizes the “happier horses” living in Sheridan County and Wyoming because of the freedom gained in growing up in corrals instead of barn stalls.
She operates her own business training green horses for future uses, including but not limited to polo ponies. She started with Connell's Colts Unlimited business and learned from a few others around the county before going out on her own to work with different folks in the area. Her days include hopping between another barn and Connell’s horses.
Bargmann started with horses on the East Coast as a child, riding jumping horses and taking a break before returning to the equestrian world when she packed mules in the Grand Canyon for two summers on the trail crew. While she dabbles in stick and ball polo pickup events, Bargmann said she certainly isn’t an avid player. She does, however, introduce polo ponies she trains to equipment used in the sport and trains necessary elements of polo into the ponies at a young age.
Maritz, who now lives in Sheridan County full time, grew up riding with influences from his father, who played professional polo in South Africa. He appreciates Wyoming for its temperate summer seasons, as playing polo in extreme heat remains difficult, he said. For polo players — that often come from warmer climates like Argentina and other South American countries — having a summer season to develop green polo ponies in a cooler climate allows them to train in seasons that prove difficult elsewhere.
The often harsh winter climate and temperate summers are 50% what make Wyoming polo ponies the best, Connell said, as she said Wyoming polo ponies can “eat air and play,” as they require less feed to operate then stall-raised, warmer climate ponies. Enduring harsh winters make summers easier to manage, Connell said, as does grazing and summers working in green fields. The other 50% of raising high-caliber Wyoming polo ponies, Connell said, is utilizing the horses for common Wyoming horse work — working cattle.
“The horses learn the skills for polo while chasing cows,” Connell said. “They start out not knowing a thing outside of the fact they’re a horse.”
Basic skills acquired while working horses — including patience, peace and position — help polo ponies on the playing field.
While it may seem polo ponies pack a potent punch barreling down a large polo field during chukkar action, Connell said the quieter the animal, the better. If a polo player scores a goal and drops the reins, the horse should immediately stop and patiently wait for the rider’s next movement.
Connell, her sister-in-law and several community partners operate the Big Horn Polo Club, which includes Friday Night Lights games, Sunday games and a polo school and lessons for novices, instructed by a U.S. Polo Association certified polo instructor. Polo practice starts this weekend, while the first game begins at 1 p.m. June 26.
See thebighornpoloclub.com for a game schedule. All games are free and open to the public.