Basketball stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County basketball teams continue postseason play this weekend. 

Sheridan High School girls and boys basketball teams are competing in the 4A East Regional tournaments at Natrona County High School in Casper. 

2022-23 4A East Boys Regional Basketball Tournament 4A East Boys
2022-23 4A East Girls Regional Basketball Tournament 4A East Girls
2022-23 WHSAA State 1A/2A Boys Basketball Championships 2A
2022-23 WHSAA State 1A/2A Girls Basketball Championships 2A
2022-23 WHSAA State 1A/2A Girls Basketball Championships 1A

Tags

Recommended for you