- Sheridan advances to state tournament with Saturday morning win.
- Alli Ligocki was high point with 27 points and Sam Spielman added 24 points.
- Sheridan wins third place regional game Saturday afternoon.
- Adeline Burgess earned high point with 17 points and Gill Mitzel scored 13 points.
- No. 3 seed Sheridan plays No. 2 seed Green River Thursday at 9 a.m. at Natrona High School to open the state tournament. The winner will advance to the semi-championship game. The Lady Broncs won the match-up 62-22 Jan. 7.