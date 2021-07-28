SHERIDAN — By the time it was all said and done, about a dozen golf carts lined up behind the final green.
The golfers who had already completed their Sunday round — the final of the weekend’s Ryder Cup at the Powder Horn Golf Club — wanted to watch their buddies. Some won. Others lost.
They all had fun. But honestly, they’ll tell you the competition was partially responsible for that.
“It’s just a great bunch of guys,” Team Bison captain Terry Wagner said. “It’s a friendship-and-camaraderie deal mixed in with a little bantering and humor. It’s just kind of one big old fun event. But when you’re playing, the competition sets in, and that’s what makes everyone come back the next year.”
From last Friday through Sunday, Team Bison and Team Elk competed in the annual Powder Horn Ryder Cup. The event is based on the professional PGA Tour and European Tour’s biennial Ryder Cup, following the same format.
This was the third year of the Powder Horn version but the first time it was officially sponsored by the club. Team Elk beat Team Bison, clinching the win and a shiny gold trophy Sunday afternoon with a final score of 19.50-12.50.
“My most favorite part about doing this is when the guys say they have a good time, that they’re looking forward to next year,” Ryder Cup Commissioner and Team Elk member Mark Herschthal said. “To me, that means we’re doing it right.”
Herschthal started planning this year’s Ryder Cup months ago. He and some of the other Powder Horn members involved with organizing the event chose Anthony Spiegelberg (Team Elk) and Terry Wagner (Team Bison) as team captains. Then, those two drafted their teams. Strategy is absolutely involved.
“From my perspective, I felt that if I could win, I could do it with my middle-handicap players,” Wagner said. “The emphasis for me was to get as many middle-handicap players as I could draft … It was kind of fun to match wits and skills with (Spiegelberg) picking teams. We had a great time doing that.”
Each team includes 16 golfers. Thirty of last year’s participants returned for this year’s cup, meaning there were only two vacancies. Interested golfers had to go through a qualifier to be eligible.
Most of the golfers know each other, too, playing together at the Powder Horn throughout each summer.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Spiegelberg said. “... But I think my favorite part is the competition. It’s not often we get to get out there and kind of get the nerves shaking a little bit and have to hit some shots under pressure, especially with people watching.”
Like the final hole Sunday, when Spiegelberg and Co. polished off a victory with a parade of people-filled carts stopped behind the green to watch.
“Always good to get a win,” Spiegelberg said through a smile.
Overall, Herschthal is pleased with how this year’s Ryder Cup went. No big changes to past iterations were implemented last weekend, but Herschthal has a few things in mind he might tinker with.
“There are very, very few improvement opportunities, although I do have some,” he said. “I worked at a nuclear power plant. You always have improvement opportunities … But I think we’re in a groove.”
Spiegelberg and Wagner are looking forward to next year’s event.
Herschthal already started planning it.