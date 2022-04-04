SHERIDAN — Dane Steel celebrated — and recovered — with a few days in Florida last week.
“I was at the beach and the pool all day,” he said with a laugh.
He had earned it. During the final weekend of March, Steel attended the National High School Coaches Association Tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and wrestled to a 5-2 record. He took fifth place in the 145-pound bracket to become an All-American.
And Steel, a Sheridan High School sophomore, wasn’t the only Bronc to do it. Junior Kolten Powers also claimed All-American status, going 4-2 to finish fourth at 113 pounds. He and Steel are the fifth and sixth Broncs to ever achieve the feat.
To solidify All-American status, a wrestler has to place in the top eight at the National High School Coaches Association Tournament. Overall, six Broncs competed at the event after qualifying by placing at the Wyoming state tournament.
“I was thinking about (becoming an All-American) after I won my quarterfinals match,” Powers said. “I was like, ‘Dang, I really just did it. That’s actually pretty darn good.’”
Powers and Steel both participated in Virginia Beach for the first time last year, but neither placed.
Powers lost his first match last year and had to grapple on the back side of the tournament bracket. He made it a goal to win in the first round and remain on the front side this time around.
Steel initially wasn’t sure he was going to be able to go to Virginia Beach. He also plays on the Sheridan soccer team, which had two games March 25-26. He, wrestling head coach Tyson Shatto and soccer head coach Scott Soderstrom discussed it and decided Steel could miss soccer to fly to the wrestling tournament.
The Broncs arrived Wednesday and stayed through the weekend.
Powers received a first-round bye and grabbed his first three matches to advance to the semifinals. He lost there but bounced back in the consolation semifinals for a third-place match appearance. He dropped it 11-3 to an opponent from Texas.
Steel cruised unbeaten through the quarterfinals before coming up short in the semifinals and the consolation semifinals. He took down a wrestler from Texas in the fifth-place match.
“It’s pretty sweet,” Steel said. “It takes a second to really realize, but at the moment, it seemed just like any other moment. But once you get back home, everyone is congratulating you, and it feels different.”
It was tiring, too, he said. Steel had never gone through a three-day wrestling tournament before. That combined with the elevated talent level of a national tournament added to the fatigue and made his time at the beach and in the pool that much sweeter in the following days.
The Broncs could, however, use all their tricks. During their normal high school wrestling season in Wyoming, they often battle the same teams and individual opponents multiple times. Powers might see a grappler from Cheyenne East three times in three months, so they figure out each other’s tendencies.
In Virginia, they didn’t wrestle anyone they knew, giving them some freedom. The Broncs did meet up with some fellow Wyoming wrestlers during the trip, though, and hung out on the boardwalk by their hotel.
Last year, 14 wrestlers from Sheridan trekked to Virginia Beach. Then-seniors Hayden Crow and Reese Osborne earned the All-American tag.
“Last year, we had more of us, but a lot of them were going to graduate,” Steel said. “Having six kids this year that are going to be returning I think does say a lot about our team for next year.”