SHERIDAN — The shortest sports season in Wyoming High School sports began Thursday morning. The golfers are enjoying their time on the links while they can as the state championship meet ends Sept. 16. 

The Sheridan High School golf teams are on a good footing after the first of two days at the Powell Invitational. The Lady Broncs sit in first place with 258, 20 strokes ahead of second place Thunder Basin. Shelbi Gardner leads Sheridan in second place with 78 and is six strokes behind first place. Camryn Wagner is in fourth with 88. Makena Mowry and Chloe Jorgenson sit in eighth and ninth places with a 92 and 93, respectively. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

