SHERIDAN — The shortest sports season in Wyoming High School sports began Thursday morning. The golfers are enjoying their time on the links while they can as the state championship meet ends Sept. 16.
The Sheridan High School golf teams are on a good footing after the first of two days at the Powell Invitational. The Lady Broncs sit in first place with 258, 20 strokes ahead of second place Thunder Basin. Shelbi Gardner leads Sheridan in second place with 78 and is six strokes behind first place. Camryn Wagner is in fourth with 88. Makena Mowry and Chloe Jorgenson sit in eighth and ninth places with a 92 and 93, respectively.
The Sheridan boys team is in third place with 324 strokes. They are a stroke behind second place Lander and 11 strokes behind first place Campbell County. Sheridan senior Garrett Spielman is tied for first place with 74 strokes. Trayson Hastings is in 10th place with 80.
The Sheridan golf teams only lost two players to graduation, but second-year head coach Joe Quinn acknowledged they were among the best golfers in the state. Sam Spielman won the 4A girls state championship and Brock Owings finished in second place in the boys state championship.
Garrett Spielman steps in as the most established golfer now that Owings is no longer in blue and gold.
“(Spielman) is pretty consistently scoring mid to high 70s. He has the ability to go low 70s. He has the skill to do that,” Quinn said.
Gabi Wright is the leading returner for the Lady Broncs. Unfortunately for Sheridan, she broke her ankle over the summer. They are hoping she returns halfway through the five-week season.
Quinn expects Wagner and Gardner to be the top golfers for the Lady Broncs during Wright’s absence.
The Broncs practice at Kendrick but plan to reap the benefits of playing the 4A state championship at the Powder Horn Golf Club.
“That will be a huge advantage,” Quinn said. “We have many kids that are either members there or play there with friends.”
Tongue River
The Eagles golf team started their season at the Kendrick Invitational Thursday morning. A freshman Eagle stood atop the standings. Easton Lewis finished first place with 77 strokes after his first high school golf appearance. Senior Braxton Tremain was behind with 83.
Tremain is a returning All-Stater who hopes to shine in his senior season.
“He’s ready to see some personal records this season, head coach Karla Hill said. “I think the practice he put in this summer will pay off for him.”
The Lady Eagles didn’t have the number to post a team score, but Baylie May and Savannah Tremain were present and shot a 107 and 125 respectively.
Hill expressed she is excited for the time her team has together this season on the courses.
“I love their attitude,” Hill said. “We have a lot of returners and a couple freshmen and they’re joining a big family. The upperclassmen are taking them under their wings. Everyone is very coachable and I’m blessed to be a part of it all.”
Big Horn
The Big Horn golf teams co-hosted the Kendrick Invitational along with Tongue River Thursday.
The Rams had Mason Atherton shoot a 93 in the 150-yard competition. Lady Ram Hattie Cherry finished with a 115 in the 150-yard, and Sydni Gray shot 147 at the full-length course.
Gray finished in the top 15 last year at regionals but head coach Lamont Clabaugh said he has a young team that’s eager to learn the game.
“I love their attitude and willingness to accept criticism,” Clabaugh said. “They are students of the game, wanting to learn and show at practice every day.”
