SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press will host its sixth Sports Awards Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Nominees were announced May 11 in The Sheridan Press’ print and online publications and include athletes from all throughout Sheridan County at the high school and collegiate levels.
Nominees receive complimentary tickets, while tickets for all others wishing to attend cost $12 at the WYO Theater box office or online at bit.ly/3wK7TQE. A livestreaming option also remains available for those wishing not to or who are unable to attend in person, also at a cost of $12. Those tickets may also be purchased online at wyotheater.booktix.com.
Nominees for each sport throughout the school year are chosen by editorial staff at The Sheridan Press with input from county coaching staff. Winners are chosen the same way.
The red carpet event includes a professional photo opportunity, light refreshments and keynote speaker Don Julian, Sheridan High School activities director, who retires at the end of this school year.