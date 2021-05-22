SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer head coach Kevin Rizer knew the consolation semifinals Friday would test the Lady Broncs’ toughness, as they had to play Natrona County after losing 3-0 to Kelly Walsh in the 4A State Championship tournament quarterfinals Thursday.
Sheridan’s toughness showed when they played to a 0-0 tie through 40 minutes against the Fillies. Freshman Emma Prior went on to score in overtime and the Lady Broncs defense held Natrona County scoreless to win the game 1-0 for Sheridan.
The Lady Broncs advance to the consolation championship game when it will play the No. 4-seeded Cheyenne East at East’s soccer field at 9 a.m. Saturday.