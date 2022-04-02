SHERIDAN — Chris Prosinski beat everyone to the party.
He had a good feeling he would be selected during the National Football League’s 2011 draft, but based on media projections and talks with NFL teams and his agent, he figured it would be in the sixth or seventh and final round.
He had a get-together scheduled for noon on the final day of the three-day draft at his parents’ house in Buffalo so he could celebrate with friends and family. Then, after 10 a.m. April 30, 2011, his phone rang.
Florida number. Jacksonville Jaguars. Short chats with the team’s owner, general manager and head coach. Drafted. Hugs, high-fives and pandemonium at his family’s house.
“I was somewhat surprised,” Prosinski said of his fourth-round selection. “We hadn’t even officially gathered together. That kind of kicked off the party.”
Hundreds of others will experience similar dream-come-true moments later this month when the 2022 iteration of the draft rolls around. Eleven years have gone by since Prosinski’s selection. He played for three teams — Jacksonville, the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears — during a seven-year NFL career. He moved to Sheridan, back near home, after his playing days ended. Since 2019, he has worked as a financial advisor at Eliason Financial.
Prosinski grew up in Buffalo and attended Buffalo High School before heading to the University of Wyoming. He starred as a safety in Laramie, racking up more than 100 tackles each of his final two seasons while earning a business administration degree.
He knew he had a shot at the NFL because of his on-field performance, but he solidified his chance of getting drafted with a solid pro day workout in March 2011. In front of NFL executives on the UW campus, Prosinski ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and impressed in other drills.
Following his senior season, he went down to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, and prepared with renowned performance trainer Tom Shaw.
“Honestly, that was probably the best shape I’ve been in my entire life,” Prosinski said.
It paid off when he saw his interest from professional teams pick up after his pro day. He visited approximately five organizations before the draft.
He didn’t pay much attention to the first three rounds of the draft, checking intermittently only to see if any of his fellow safeties were chosen.
Prosinski went to dinner during the first night of the draft, April 28, to commemorate his 24th birthday. He had the draft party set for two days later when rounds four through seven were to take place.
He said it was a slow Saturday morning before the Jaguars called.
“It was a lot of emotions from a lot of work that goes into it,” Prosinski said. “It’s just a long process and obviously something you dream of. It was a pretty emotional experience. Once you get past that, it’s just excitement.”
They celebrated the rest of the day at his parents’ house.
The week before, Prosinski bought a new phone after his previous one had died. He lost all his contacts in the process. The phone overflowed with texts and calls from media outlets, friends, family members and acquaintances — numbers he did not recognize because his contacts had vanished — so he turned it off. He didn’t power it back on and respond to the messages until the next day.
From there, Prosinski was robbed of the normal NFL rookie routine. Because the NFL owners and players were engaged in a lockout due to labor disputes that year, he couldn’t sign a contract, participate in offseason workouts or even talk with any member of the Jaguars’ organization.
Hours after the lockout ended in late July, Prosinski received a call from the team instructing him to hop on the next plane and get to training camp. He did, officially embarking on a professional journey that lasted through the 2017 season.
He doesn’t miss the physical side of the game, but he still thinks about the off-the-field aspects of being a football player — the connections with teammates, the locker room, the team dinners.
When he was born into the league April 30, 2011, he remembers feeling prepared for the size and speed of world’s best players and the heftiness of an NFL playbook. He learned, though, about the intense business side of the league and said there’s really no way to prep for that before being immersed in it.
Despite its cutthroat nature, he discovered this, too:
“It really only takes one team to fall in love with you,” Prosinski said, “and take a shot on you.”