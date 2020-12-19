BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team won its first game of the season 56-38 when it hosted the Greybull Buffaloes Friday afternoon. With the victory came first-year head coach Cody Ball’s first win with the Rams.
“It felt great,” said Ball, the former men’s basketball coach at Sheridan College. “I told the guys in there, you’ll never forget first wins, wherever you’re at, and it feels great to get one at Big Horn High School.
After the Rams and Buffaloes ended the first quarter tied at eight points apiece, Big Horn added 13 points in the second quarter while holding Greybull to seven.
Start-to-finish, the Rams played consistently and corralled rebounds at either end to grow their lead in the second half. Big Horn put up 18 points in the third quarter and 17 points in the fourth to end the afternoon with its 56-38 win. Sophomore Toby Schons finished with a team-best 17 points, while junior Cade Butler added 10.
Big Horn hosts Wind River 4 p.m. Saturday in its final game before the holiday break.