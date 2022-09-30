BIG HORN — Only after a win is it a true homecoming party. That’s what the Big Horn High School football team plans to do Friday at 6 p.m. against Wheatland.
The homecoming fun this week includes a lip sync battle and a parade through Johnson Street. These types of events can distract student athletes from the task ahead. Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said last year’s team got swept away by the distractions of homecoming, but has been impressed with his team this season in its preparation.
“The boys have been great about getting prepared for a tough opponent. Once it’s football time, they focus on football. I’ve been happy with that,” McLaughlin said.
The Rams (3-1) may be honed in this week, because the Bulldogs have had their number recently. Wheatland defeated Big Horn 20-13 last season and fell to the Bulldogs in 2020. McLaughlin said his team should be prepared and ready to execute, because they have a chip on their shoulder against Wheatland.
“We kind of did a moral victory kind of thing last season. We played well, but we didn't get the win,” McLaughlin said. “But as we moved forward, it was like we should have won that game. If we would have come out with the mindset that we can hang with these guys and we could have beat them. We've just made so many mistakes against them. We kind of handed them some things like key turnovers and stuff like that.”
Wheatland (2-3) brings some playmakers to the table. Running back Aric Suko played well against the Rams last season. McLaughlin noted that Suko “runs the ball hard," despite being listed 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.
“Wheatland is going to be stout and physical,” McLaughlin said. “We have to limit our mistakes, play a disciplined football game and go out and take a win. We can't expect them to give us anything. We must be aggressive and go take it.”
At Tongue River, the Eagles (4-0) want to continue their undefeated season. The Eagles host struggling Torrington (1-4) today at 2 p.m.
Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson noted Torrington is historically a team that goes deep into the playoffs. The Trailblazers may have to win every game remaining to make the playoff. Tongue River has never beaten Torrington in the series’ short history. The Eagles were blown out 42-14 last season against the Trailblazers.
“They’ll come in here not very happy with their record,” Hanson said. “They’ll be like a hungry, wounded animal that want to pick us apart….Torrington is a team that makes me nervous.”
The Trailblazers have size and physicality on their offensive and defensive lines. Hanson said, “It’s clear that they use the weight room.” Hanson also said that they have sizable running backs that are difficult to bring down when they catch some steam. The Eagles defense must shed blocks and bring down the larger sized running backs.
The Eagles defense will also have to account for two quarterbacks. The Trailblazers have a quarterback that is more likely to drop back and throw it out. While the other quarterback is used more so as a run threat.
The Eagles are on a roll but must first defeat a team today that’s had their way against Tongue River to continue the team's undefeated season.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.