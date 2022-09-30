BIG HORN — Only after a win is it a true homecoming party. That’s what the Big Horn High School football team plans to do Friday at 6 p.m. against Wheatland. 

The homecoming fun this week includes a lip sync battle and a parade through Johnson Street. These types of events can distract student athletes from the task ahead. Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said last year’s team got swept away by the distractions of homecoming, but has been impressed with his team this season in its preparation. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

