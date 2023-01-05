BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team is 305 days removed from losing the 2A state championship game against Pine Bluffs. Thursday, the team will have an opportunity to defeat the Hornets in a rematch.
The Rams host Pine Bluffs at 7 p.m. Rams returning All-Stater Tobias Schons expressed that Big Horn is treating it like any other game, since every contest is important. But this upcoming game is more personal than most, as the Big Horn hoopers were emotional after a heartbreaking 52-41 loss at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper in 2022. Moments later, Pine Bluffs lifted the coveted state championship trophy.
There is some carryover from last season for both teams, as the squads return many key players. The Rams only lost three seniors. The Hornets return their top two players in Stuart Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom.
WyoPreps has Pine Bluffs ranked No. 1, with the Rams behind in second place and rival Tongue River at No. 3. The Eagles also face the Hornets Friday at 1:30 p.m. Facing the defending champions will serve as a “measuring stick game” for the 2A Sheridan County teams.
Big Horn head coach Cody Ball said his biggest worry coming into the game is the potential rust from his players coming off Christmas break. The Rams (6-0) haven’t played a game since Dec. 17.
“I wouldn't say it feels like just another game,” Ball said. “I'm a little more anxious and nervous not because it's Pine Bluffs and not because it's one versus two, but because we're coming off a two or three week break. We had a good practice, but we didn't have a similar practice until Monday. We had school cancellations, everything like that. So a little bit of rust is coming into it. So hopefully we're ready to execute.”
Ball said Pine Bluffs has players that complement each other on offense. He noted Lerwick and Fornstrom are quick and aggressive to the hoop and the team is athletic, which also shows on defense.
Schons said he and the team are preparing like it’s just another game, but there seems to be added motivation.
“I want to beat them really badly, since they beat us. We're going to come out like we did every other game thus far and prepare and play as hard as we can,” Schons said.
The game against the Hornets is one of four games the Rams will play at the 2A East Smackdown, which Big Horn and Tongue River host.
“It's going to be a fun game,” Ball said. “It’s No. 1 versus No. 2. I also think Tongue River is a top two or three team in the state as well. It's going to be good basketball here and hopefully people come out and see some 2A basketball.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.