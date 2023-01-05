BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team is 305 days removed from losing the 2A state championship game against Pine Bluffs. Thursday, the team will have an opportunity to defeat the Hornets in a rematch. 

The Rams host Pine Bluffs at 7 p.m. Rams returning All-Stater Tobias Schons expressed that Big Horn is treating it like any other game, since every contest is important. But this upcoming game is more personal than most, as the Big Horn hoopers were emotional after a heartbreaking 52-41 loss at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper in 2022. Moments later, Pine Bluffs lifted the coveted state championship trophy. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

