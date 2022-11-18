LARAMIE — Big Horn’s state championship 8-7 win over Lovell was more about resilience than revenge.
The Rams went 3-6 last season, which resulted in head coach Kirk McLaughlin calling for a “revenge tour.” The goal in mind was to defeat the six teams that got the best of Big Horn last season: Lovell, Wheatland, Torrington, Tongue River, Upton-Sundance and Lyman.
Big Horn was shut out 20-0 in last year’s season-opener to Lovell, and the Rams wanted to start the revenge tour by getting back at the Bulldogs.
In Week One of this season, the Rams were competitive as they were driving at the end of the fourth quarter to tie the game or go for the 2-point conversion for the win. Senior tight end Dawson Richards was on his way to score but fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line and fell into the hands of a Lovell player to end the game. The Rams lost 14-7 at home to begin the 2022 season against Lovell.
“In Week One we just took one of the best teams in the league right down to the wire,” McLaughlin said. “We thought, we can do this. We just have to make some improvements.”
Richards made three crucial catches in the Big Horn’s 98-yard game winning scoring drive, including the 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
The score brought the Rams within one point of tying the game. Dawson redeemed himself and a whole lot more with his heroic performance when it mattered most.
“We were almost hopeless,” Richards said. “We continued to trust each other, and we made it happen.”
Richards said he’d never felt better standing on a football field than being at War Memorial Stadium after the state championship win.
“This is the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Richards said.
Instead of kicking the extra point to force overtime, McLaughlin chose to run a play called “2-point pine.” It’s a trick play that won the Rams the game. Quarterback Cooper Garber tossed the ball to backup quarterback Avon Barney who ran toward the Big Horn sideline and found Garber wide open in the end zone to take their first lead of the game with 11 seconds remaining.
McLaughlin said they would have probably run 2-point pine in September if Big Horn had tied the game against Lovell. It was well worth the wait.
“It’s just incredible,” Garber said of Dawson’s performance on the final drive. There aren’t many times you get a second chance in sports. It was the exact same situation (as Week One). And he made the most of it.”
Big Horn had been showing resilience far before this season began. They were underdogs coming into this season for a reason. The players had lost a lot of games since middle school.
“This is a team that as middle-schoolers didn’t accomplish a lot,” McLaughlin said. “They didn’t win a lot of games. They lost to (Lovell) by quite a few points back in eighth grade. They also lost to Tongue River back in eighth grade and they just worked. They did what they had to do to get better. They’ve been overcoming adversity since they were in middle school.”
The work put in was well worth it for the Rams. The character of the team and the thrilling finish will be something that will be cherished for long as Big Horn fans will remember.