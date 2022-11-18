Rams Front photo.jpg
Big Horn's Dylan Greenough-Groom (19), AJ Moline (58) and Wyatt Brown (7) hoist the 2A State Championship trophy after defeating Lovell 8-7 Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE — Big Horn’s state championship 8-7 win over Lovell was more about resilience than revenge.

The Rams went 3-6 last season, which resulted in head coach Kirk McLaughlin calling for a “revenge tour.” The goal in mind was to defeat the six teams that got the best of Big Horn last season: Lovell, Wheatland, Torrington, Tongue River, Upton-Sundance and Lyman.

