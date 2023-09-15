BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School Rams football team sent the Glenrock High School Herders packing Friday night after a 53-14 victory during the BHHS homecoming game.
The Rams (2-1) kicked off the first half of the game with a 35-yard rushing touchdown by freshman running back Cruz Hernandez. The team continued its scoring streak with a punt return touchdown toward the end of the second quarter as the Herders (0-3) struggled to keep up.
The Rams led 37-0 by the end of the first half.
The Herders rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring a 55-yard fumble return touchdown and a 14-yard pass touchdown during the last seven minutes of the game. But the Rams didn't go out without a fight— freshman Bridger Doke made a strong showing with around five minutes left in the game by catching Camden Burrup's 86-yard touchdown pass.
After the game, BHHS football head coach Kirk McLaughlin said overall he was happy with how his players performed, but going forward he wants to see the team have more discipline when it comes to penalties.
"I thought we executed pretty well. We overcame some penalties, so that's always good ... but I want to clean those up," McLaughlin said. "We had a punt return by Gavin Stafford ... we haven't had a return for a touchdown for a while, so we did a lot of good things."
Rams assistant coach Andrew Marcure said he was pleased with the team's focus amid the hustle and bustle of homecoming festivities.
"Everybody performed. We worked really hard this week and focused," Rams assistant coach Andrew Marcure said. "With homecoming hanging over everyone's head, I'm very proud of how they competed today."
Caleb Gibson and Saydee Zimmer were presented as BHHS homecoming king and queen, respectively, at Friday's game.
The Rams' next game is Sept. 22 at Torrington.
