BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School Rams football team sent the Glenrock High School Herders packing Friday night after a 53-14 victory during the BHHS homecoming game. 

The Rams (2-1) kicked off the first half of the game with a 35-yard rushing touchdown by freshman running back Cruz Hernandez. The team continued its scoring streak with a punt return touchdown toward the end of the second quarter as the Herders (0-3) struggled to keep up.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

