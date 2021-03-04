SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan County basketball teams head to post-season action this weekend, with the Big Horn High School boys basketball team looking to secure a state title while Sheridan High School's girls and boys basketball teams face 4A East Regional Tournament.
The Rams face Big Piney at Casper College at noon Friday for the quarterfinals. If they win, the team advances to semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The No. 1-seeded Broncs take on No. 4-seeded Kelly Walsh in quadrant semifinals 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Basin, followed by quadrant championship game at 7:30 p.m. if they win.
The No. 3-seeded Sheridan Lady Broncs faces No. 2-seeded Campbell County on the Lady Camels' home court at 4 p.m. Thursday. A win brings them to the 7:30 p.m. game Thursday, also in Campbell County.
Keep up with the Broncs and Lady Broncs as they compete in the regional tournament Thursday-Saturday, and the Rams who play in the 2A State Championship tournament Friday, with brackets on the Wyoming High School Activities Association website or in the ones provided.