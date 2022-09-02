BIG HORN — There’s a chip on their shoulders. The Big Horn High School football team lost its season-opener last season in a 20-0 shutout against Lovell. In 2020, Lovell blanked the Rams 26-0.
Lovell travels to Big Horn this Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
“We absolutely have a chip on our shoulders,” said Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin. “But we also have a chip on our shoulder with every team we face.”
Lovell returns a sophomore quarterback. Despite his youth, the Lovell quarterback is athletic. Last season, he wasn’t utilized too often in the passing game.
“They just had a gigantic offensive line and a good running back and some skill guys that were able to carry the team,” McLaughlin said. “They could get four or five yards every rush and keep the chains moving.”
Despite lacking much of a pass game, Big Horn struggled to stop the Bulldog rushing attack last season.
“They were just able to really control the line of scrimmage and run right down our throats,” McLaughlin said.
The Bulldogs have been known for having a simple offense. McLaughlin said Lovell tends to run north and south, but has noticed in film that they have been trying to run toward the sides of the field as well.
“I have noticed they're trying to get outside a little bit more. Maybe it's all for show, maybe not,” McLaughlin said. “But all we have for this year's team is their scrimmage. And then kind of going off of last year's film too.”
McLaughlin has spent this week at practice focusing on fundamentals such as blocking and tackling, but also working on schemes that may work against Lovell.
“We’re finding that balance, which is really tough, because you can't ever do too much fundamentals. But we have to do some scheme work in preparing for your next opponent,” McLaughlin said.
The Lovell defense brings just as much of a challenge as their offense. The Rams offensive line is preparing to face big bodies come Friday night.
“They’re aggressive, they've got some big dudes up front,” McLaughlin said. “They've got two really good inside linebackers that will get downhill and make a lot of plays. They will be bigger than us up front.”
The Rams will rely on quarterback Cooper Garber to lead the offense against a tough Bulldogs defense. It’s Garber’s third season starting behind the center.
“He's definitely more comfortable this year and more confident,” McLaughlin said. “He’s had good practices, bad practices. He threw some really great balls in last week’s scrimmage. When he's focused and he's dialed in, he's a great quarterback.”
McLaughlin said the team is excited to finally play in front of the home crowd to begin the season.
“It’s a great environment,” McLaughlin said. “It may not be the biggest stadium, but it’s full of great people. The noise carries through the building and its great small town Friday night lights with a great view.”
Broncs play struggling Bison
Sheridan heads to Cheyenne South High School for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday evening. The Broncs (1-0) started their season with a 24-21 win over Cheyenne Central. Cheyenne South (0-1) had a tough outing in its season-opener, getting blanked 42-0. Last season, the Broncs blew out the Bison 56-0. The Bison are looking for their first win since a one-point win in October of 2019. Cheyenne South has lost 20 straight games since then.
The Broncs committed three offensive turnovers last week, and head coach Jeff Mowry wants to see improvement Friday.
“I expect our team to have a lot of growth between week one and two, and we've got to learn from our mistakes we’ve made against Central last week and capitalize on our strengths,” Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said. “So hopefully we see a lot of growth out of our guys this week. We have to reduce our offensive turnovers.”
Tongue River faces talented running threat
Tongue River travels to Thermopolis to play Hot Springs County. The Eagles did not face the Bobcats last season. In 2020, the two met and the Eagles fell to Hot Springs County 22-7. The Eagles soundly defeated the Sheridan JV team in a preseason match and hope that confidence leads to a victory to start the season on the road.
Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said Bobcat running back Roedy Farrell might be the best football player in the western side of Wyoming.
“He's a tough, tough, athletic, young man two years ago when we played him when he was just a sophomore. I think he ran for 230 yards on us,” Hanson said. “We were good at stopping everything but Roedy, so we have to account for him.”