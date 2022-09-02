BIG HORN — There’s a chip on their shoulders. The Big Horn High School football team lost its season-opener last season in a 20-0 shutout against Lovell. In 2020, Lovell blanked the Rams 26-0. 

Lovell travels to Big Horn this Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

