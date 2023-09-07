BIG HORN — Love the effort. Hate the result. That’s the outlook head coach Kirk McLaughlin had looking back on Big Horn’s double overtime season-opener loss to Lovell last week. The game served as a rematch of the state championship where Big Horn won the hardware.
“The kids played hard. They were very competitive and showed great physicality,” McLaughlin said. “I made some mistakes as a coach. I could have made some different decisions. We had many opportunities to win the game and we didn’t pull through.”
McLaughlin and the Rams wasted no time sulking and saw opportunity in the loss. The head coach specifically noted before practice Wednesday, Tuesday’s practice was productive.
“It’s been a good week of practice,” McLaughlin said. “If we had won, we may have missed some things that we did wrong. You naturally look at things more closely after a loss. The kids have responded well, and I like where we’re heading.”
McLaughlin and the coaching staff have focused on areas of improvement, but many positive traits were noticed looking back on film as well.
“I saw good effort and physicality,” McLaughlin said. “It was our first game and it was hot. We faced adversity and we didn’t crumble. We kept battling and I was happy to see that.”
Rams wideout and defensive back Caleb Gibson said the loss to Lovell can serve as a learning opportunity.
“I don’t think we should put it behind us and forget it,” Gibson said. “We can improve and become better because of it.”
Receiver and safety Gavin Stafford said this season’s effort against Lovell may have been better than week one against the Bulldogs last year: a game that also served as a season-opening loss for Big Horn, before winning the rest of their games.
“We made some mistakes though,” Stafford said. “We saw them on film and it was good to see. I think we’ll learn from them and excel moving forward.”
Sheridan at Laramie
The Broncs are fresh off a 69-3 victory in its home-opener over Cheyenne East. Sheridan (2-0) faces Laramie (0-2), another opponent they’ve succeeded against. Sheridan is 10-0 against the Plainsmen in the past decade.
In the first two games, Sheridan relied on multiple running backs for yards on the ground Quarterback Dom Berretteni continues to air it out and looks for Dane Steel often in the passing game.
Sheridan is ranked No. 2 in the WyoPreps poll behind Cheyenne East. Thirteen of 14 voters placed the Broncs in the top two, while an unknown voter doesn’t have Sheridan in the top-five.
Tongue River at Glenrock
The Eagles are flying high after defeating Hot Springs County in the season-opener last Friday, winning 24-0. Tongue River travels to Glenrock (0-1) this Friday.
Tongue River smoked the Herders 43-0 last season. The Eagles are hoping for a similar result. Tongue River has played Glenrock in the previous three seasons and have won all of them by multiple scores.
Quarterback Connor Cummins has been injured and Carter Maslowski has been taking the snaps to much avail thus far.
