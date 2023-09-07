BIG HORN — Love the effort. Hate the result. That’s the outlook head coach Kirk McLaughlin had looking back on Big Horn’s double overtime season-opener loss to Lovell last week. The game served as a rematch of the state championship where Big Horn won the hardware.

“The kids played hard. They were very competitive and showed great physicality,” McLaughlin said. “I made some mistakes as a coach. I could have made some different decisions. We had many opportunities to win the game and we didn’t pull through.”

