BIG HORN — They say good things come in threes. That was true Friday night, as host Big Horn caught three touchdown tosses from quarterback Cooper Garber and three interceptions by Cade Baker in a 20-0 victory over Newcastle.
Both teams came into Friday’s varsity clash without a win at 0-2, and neither team looked ready to take charge early on. The Rams fumbled the ball in the first quarter and Newcastle drove down to Big Horn’s 13, only to miss a 23-yard field goal attempt.
The Dogies again missed a chance to gain the upper hand with less than two minutes in the first quarter, as Baker recorded the first of his trio of interceptions in the end zone.
“I couldn’t have done without great coaches,” Baker said of his unique hat trick. “I wasn’t surprised, though I’m not the most athletic player. But it’s easy to make plays when you got coaches that prepare you to do great things.”
The zeros on the scoreboard finally changed when Big Horn scored on a 30-yard toss from Garber to Wyatt Brown at the 3:59 mark of the second quarter. Garber then kicked the point-after attempt to give the Rams a 7-0 advantage.
But Garber, who finished the night hitting 10-of-23 passing attempts for 140 yards, hit Jax Zimmer on an 11-yard scoring strike with just 7.9 seconds left in the opening half. Garber, however, missed the PAT and the Rams went into halftime with just a 13-0 lead.
Despite some early struggles and miscues, Garber said he felt good about himself and his team as the night went on.
“I thought, let’s just get the next one and we did,” he said. “We worked hard to make up for our mistakes. We worked hard to not make those mistakes again.”
The two gridiron foes again settled into a defensive battle in the second half, until the Rams put the game out of reach with just 46.4 seconds on the game clock. Garber threw a short pass to Dylan Greenough-Groom, who then ran past Newcastle defenders for the score. Garber completed the scoring by converting the PAT.
The Rams dominated the stat sheet with 347 yards in total offense to just 238 yards for the Dogies. Dawson Richards led Big Horn’s rushing attack with 70 yards on 17 carries. Garber added 62 yards on 15 attempts, with Zimmer gaining 4 yards on five carries. Zimmer also had four catches for 47 yards and a score, while Greenough-Groom hauled in two catches for 36 yards and a TD. Brown (30 yards, 1 TD) and Drew Heermann (1 yard) each had one reception in the win.
Rams head coach Kirk McLaughlin praised his team’s effort, especially their ability to overcome their mistakes in what he characterized as a sloppy game.
“They kept battling. The kids never gave up,” McLaughlin said. “I’m proud of them.”
While celebrating the win, the coach added the Rams could roll if they can eliminate the mistakes that plagued them early on against Newcastle.
“If we can do that, we’re going to be good,” McLaughlin said. “We’ll be real good.”