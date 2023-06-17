SHERIDAN — It’s far from their first rodeo. But the pride and joy are still there.
Tate Leno, 15, won the All-Around Wyoming Junior High title after posting strong roping times at the state finals rodeo in Gillette in May. He and his parents Mika and James Leno arrived in Perry, Georgia, Friday after a 28-hour drive with horses Dunny and Crossfire for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo that lasts from June 18-24.
Leno is the third of three kids. Teegan Leno, currently attending Montana State University — Bozeman and Tavy Leno, currently attending the University of Montana Western, are competing at the collegiate level and have also once advanced to the junior high finals.
Tate won the team roping event with partner Tanner Greimsman of Worland at the state finals and cumulatively for the year. The Sheridanite rodeo athlete also finished second in goat tying and third in ribbon roping for the year. The ribbon roping events were completed on Dunny while the other events were performed with Crossfire.
Mika Leno expressed it takes a lot of work to advance to nationals.
“It’s a year-round activity. We rope as much as we can. It’s obviously harder in the winter. We rent the college barn so we can practice. And then we have an arena at out house that we use soon as the weather gets nice. It take a lot of time and hard work,” Mika Leno said.
Leno added the work is well worth the effort.
“We really enjoy it,” Mika Leno said. “We’ve gotten the opportunity to travel all over the country with our kids. It makes for great bonding time.”
Mika Leno expressed she is grateful her family has done what they love and is enjoying time with their youngest.
“He’s gotten drug to all of these rodeos for all of these years. He’s finally getting to do it himself. He’s a super funny kid but works hard at what he does. I’m thankful all of our kids have wanted this, as I rodeoed with my sister and James grew up roping as well.”
When asked what he likes most about roping competitively, his answer was short, sweet and to the point.
“I like the horses I get to ride and all the people I get to meet,” Tate Leno said.
With rope in hand, Sheridan’s Leno will represent the Cowboy State in the coming days.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.