Tate Leno ropes the hind legs of a steer at the Wyoming Junior High in Gillette in the team event. Leno won the event with Worland native Tanner Greimsman.

 Courtesy photo | Clinton Foster

SHERIDAN — It’s far from their first rodeo. But the pride and joy are still there.

Tate Leno, 15, won the All-Around Wyoming Junior High title after posting strong roping times at the state finals rodeo in Gillette in May. He and his parents Mika and James Leno arrived in Perry, Georgia, Friday after a 28-hour drive with horses Dunny and Crossfire for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo that lasts from June 18-24.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

