SHERIDAN — Seth Ulvestad almost looks forward to receiving complaints right now.
Sure, as the executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District, Ulvestad isn’t striving to make any mistakes or draw any criticisms. But when those come, it’s a sign his job is back to normal.
After COVID-19 affected most of the rec district’s operations — and many of Ulvestad’s work conversations — for the last year and a half, the fall season should be pretty typical.
“I’m excited to hear people be mad about an official they think isn’t very good or those types of normal complaints,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to get back to that. Those things that used to drive me nuts are actually kind of comforting.”
Ulvestad said the rec district’s fall season unofficially starts Aug. 15 and goes until Nov. 1. The district runs multiple youth programs — football, cross-country running, cheerleading and sixth-grade volleyball — along with two adult softball leagues and one women’s volleyball league. The rec district also will employ 15-20 seasonal workers.
“Fall is definitely a busy time for us,” Ulvestad said.
This year, it brings something new, too.
In 2020, the rec district founded a men’s adult league, which replaced a flag football league with declining participation. The men’s softball league returns this fall for its second season, but the rec district is also adding an adult coed softball program to its autumn slate.
“We’re excited for that to see if we can gather interest,” Recreation Program Supervisor Zach Stewart said.
Stewart pointed to the success of the summer coed softball program as a reason for including it in the rec district’s fall lineup.
This summer, the rec district had 17 teams between its coed competitive and coed leisure leagues. The fall league, which will not differentiate between competitive and leisure squads, will be capped at eight teams. The schedule spans from Sept. 8 to mid-October — a four- or five-week regular season followed by the playoffs. Signups end the first week of September or earlier if the eight-team quota is reached before that date.
Ulvestad said the rec district has followed any COVID policy put out by the Sheridan County Public Health Department and will continue to do so if the department reinstates some safety measures in the future. But right now, and since early June, the policies resemble a normal year’s.
“For right now, we just ask people to use their best judgment when participating and just to treat people with respect,” Ulvestad said.
Ulvestad is hoping the lack of pandemic restrictions boosts participation after it dipped slightly last year. He said, while some fall signups are still ongoing, the current enrollment numbers are trending toward what they were in 2019 since applications opened last month.
“And we had a really good year in 2019,” he said.