SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team defeated the Rapid City Expos in a doubleheader Tuesday evening.
In game one, the Troopers came from behind to beat the Expos 6-4. In game two, Sheridan dominated from start to finish and mercy-ruled Rapid City in five innings, winning 10-0.
The Troopers have won eight games in a row.
Cael Hamrick hit a triple in the first inning of the first game and scored soon after.
Rapid City hit a grand slam in the top of the second inning, taking a 4-1 lead over Sheridan.
The Troopers bats heated up for a fifth inning rally to win the game. Frankie Maestri started the rally with a lead-off double. Troy Waugh and Tyler Hutton both were safe, laying bunts to score a run. Hamrick loaded the bases with a single. A pair of batters walked to tie the game. Dylan Greenough-Groom hit a two-run double that proved to be the game-winner.
“You stay up there and stay calm, and things will come,” Greenough-Groom said. “I’ve been due for one of those. It was nice to slap one out to the outfield.”
The Expos were threatening to score in the final inning. Rapid City had runners on second and third base with only one out. Closing pitcher Greenough-Groom ended the game with a pair of strikeouts.
“I've been in that situation last year in the state tournament,” Greenough-Groom said. “It helps to know you’ve been there before. I knew my defense would have my back if I threw strikes.”
Maestri was the starting pitcher and claimed the win.
Game two starting ace Tyler Hutton threw eight strikeouts. He struck out five consecutive batters from the second to third inning.
“It feels good to end the game early. We get to go home early knowing we asserted our dominance,” Hutton said.
Avon Barney hit in the first run by laying a double in the second inning. Sheridan scored an additional four runs in the fourth inning.
The Troopers tallied four hits, four walks and four steals in the fifth inning to reach 10 runs. Greenough-Groom hit a game clinching shallow hit to bring in the final run.
The Troopers will attempt to stretch their winning streak to double-digits Wednesday in another doubleheader.
“We’re keeping it loose on the field. Even if we lose the lead, it doesn’t change our mindset of going out and getting the win,” Hutton said.
The Troopers continue play against Rapid City Wednesday at 10 a.m. and noon.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.