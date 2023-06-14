SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team defeated the Rapid City Expos in a doubleheader Tuesday evening. 

In game one, the Troopers came from behind to beat the Expos 6-4. In game two, Sheridan dominated from start to finish and mercy-ruled Rapid City in five innings, winning 10-0.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

