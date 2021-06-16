SHERIDAN — Reese Osborne saw the text from a Wartburg College coach flash onto his phone and thought about ignoring it.
Osborne had disregarded recruiting messages from a few coaches at other schools, and he didn’t know anything about Wartburg. He didn’t think much of the text.
That was until he talked to Tyson Shatto, his wrestling coach at Sheridan High School.
“Coach Shatto started freaking out,” Osborne said. “He was like, ‘That’s awesome! I’m a huge fan of Wartburg.’ I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I should look into these guys a little bit more.’”
A few months after receiving the initial text, Osborne committed to study and wrestle at Wartburg for the next four years in early June. He plans to major in business management.
“Since then, I’ve had a smile on my face every single time someone brings up Wartburg,” Osborne said.
His commitment was the next big step in a wrestling journey that began when he joined the sport at age 3. He’s come a long way since then.
He didn’t win a single match his first two years as a wrestler.
“(My dad) kept me in it and kept pushing me to be better,” Osborne said. “Once I started finding success, I decided to stick with the sport and get better at it, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Shatto could see Osborne’s potential since the 2021 Sheridan graduate was in elementary school.
“He and some others stood out in terms of their commitment to the sport,” Shatto said. “It wasn’t that they were the flashiest guys. It was just their level of commitment. They wanted to wrestle constantly. When a young kid has that hunger for something, you know that, potentially, he’s going to be good because he’s willing to take the lumps, the heartache. He’s willing to go through all the hard work and dedication it takes to be great.”
Osborne’s commitment on the mat paid off. Just like his new school, he possesses a stacked resume.
He is a two-time Wyoming state champion, winning as a 113-pound freshman in 2018 and 138-pound senior in February. He also earned All-American status in April.
Wartburg has claimed 14 Division III national championships since 1996. Osborne’s goal is to help his team win more during his time in Waverly, Iowa.
He has tasted that type of success before, but he said the fear of losing is what drives him the most.
After going undefeated as a freshman and entering his sophomore state tournament as the No. 1 seed, Osborne was upset in the finals match. His junior year, he missed out on the state crown again before grabbing it for the second time this year.
“Some wrestlers use loss effectively, and Reese certainly does that,” Shatto said. “You know competitors when you see them, and a loss will show you those characteristics more than anything. Reese has taken some hard losses that have catapulted him in the right direction. Just kind of an eye-opening thing that made him work harder.”
The thrill of the big wins and the struggle of the devastating losses have left Osborne fearless on the mat, though.
While on a visit to Wartburg earlier this year, he stepped in and scrapped against Joe Pins, a 133-pound Wartburg wrestler who placed third nationally in his weight class in March.
“I was competing with him really well,” Osborne said. “That was a big confidence booster for me, so I think it’s a very reasonable goal for me to be a DIII national champion.”
And to think Osborne almost ignored that initial text in February.