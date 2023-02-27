BHchamps.jpg
  • Big Horn won the 2A East Regional Championship game in Sundance. 

  • Toby Schons earned high point with 16 points. 

  • No. 1 seed BH plays No. 4 Greybull 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Casper College in round one of the state tournament. 
• Tongue River qualified for the state tournament with a win.

