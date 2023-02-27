• Tongue River qualified for the state tournament with a win.
• Caleb Kilbride earned high point with 16 points.
• TR advanced to the third-place game.
• TR won the third-place regional game.
• Colter Hanft earned high point with 18 points.
• No. 3 seed TR plays No. 2 seed Shoshoni Thursday at noon Thursday at Casper College in round one of the state tournament.
• TR qualified for state championship tournament with a win.
• No. 3 seed TR plays No. 2 seed Wyoming Indian 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Casper College in round one of the state tournament.
• Arvada-Clearmont advanced to the state tournament with a win.
• Lady Panthers advanced to the third-place game.
• AC won third place at the regional tournament.
• AC earned its second win over the Lady Longhorns in regional play.
• No. 3 seed AC plays No. 2 seed Burlington Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center in the first round of the state tournament.