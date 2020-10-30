Sheridan volleyball’s season ends in 3-1 loss to Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team’s adversity-plagued season ended with a 3-1 loss to Kelly Walsh in the 4A Northeast regional competition on the Trojan’s home court Thursday.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Broncs played their first match in three weeks last Friday after coronavirus quarantines and hoped to play spoiler against the No.1-seeded Kelly Walsh Thursday afternoon, but lost in four sets — 25-21, 25-12, 20-25, 25-19.
Big Horn advances to state tournament in characteristic come-from-behind fashion
BIG HORN — In what has become typical for the Lady Rams volleyball team, Big Horn played the Moorcroft Wolves to five sets and fell behind 8-2 in the deciding fifth set in the 2A Northeast regional tournament in Sundance Thursday.
Then the Lady Rams rattled off 13 straight points to win the set 15-8 and the game — guaranteeing themselves a spot in the state tournament.
“The girls worked so hard and gave it everything they had!” head coach Alli Nikont said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “Total team effort! Very proud of them.”
Moorcroft took set No. 1 16-25, then Big Horn rallied to win the second set 25-14. The teams traded set scores of 23-25 and 25-23 before the Lady Rams took the fifth set 15-8.
Playing for the Northeast No. 1 seed in the 2A East tournament Saturday, Big Horn fell to Sundance in three (25-15, 25-11, 25-18) to earn the No. 2 Northeast spot.
The Lady Rams travel to Pine Bluffs to play Tongue River at 10 a.m. in the East tournament Saturday.
No. 4 Tongue River pulls off upset, wins back-to-back at regional tournament
DAYTON — The Lady Eagles volleyball team entered as the No. 4-seeded underdogs at the 2A Southeast competition in Pine Bluffs Thursday, but Tongue River beat the No. 1-seeded hosts 3-1 then swept the No. 2-seeded Glenrock Herders 3-0.
“I'm very proud of the girls,” head coach Janelle Manore said. “It’s hard to travel across the state to play someone on their home court in a one-and-done situation.”
Against the Hornets, Tongue River dropped its first set 19-25 but rallied to win three straight 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 to claim a spot at the state championship tournament Nov. 5 and 6.
Manore said the team kept its composure and focused on controlling the things they could control. That mindset showed again in the Lady Eagles second match the day against Glenrock, as well.
Facing the Herders in the match to determine seeding ahead of the 2A East tournament Saturday, the Lady Eagles beat the Herders 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 to claim the No. 1 Southeast seed.
Tongue River will play Big Horn in Pine Bluffs at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Kaycee sweeps Arvada-Clearmont at 1A Northeast tournament
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont volleyball traveled to Kaycee to compete in the 1A Northeast regional tournament Thursday and fell to the No. 1-seeded hosts in three sets.
The Panthers lost by nearly identical scores — 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 — to end their season.