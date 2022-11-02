DAYTON — They were winless in their conference this season, but they’ve found a way to march their way to the state tournament.
Despite the in-season struggles, the Tongue River High School volleyball team has proven they can produce postseason victories.
The Lady Eagles finished in the top four teams at the East Regional tournament to move on to the state tournament in Casper. Tongue River lost its first game to Burns 3-1 Friday. They fought back Saturday by defeating Pine Bluffs 3-1 and swept Lingle-Fort Laramie. Tongue River then competed in the third-place consolation game and fell 3-1 to Wright.
“We were ready to go play even though we didn’t have the season we wanted,” senior Tyla Pitman said. “In the postseason that doesn’t really matter. It’s like a completely different atmosphere.”
No. 4 seed Tongue River plays No. 1 Rocky Mountain Thursday, Nov. 3 in Casper at 3 p.m. Tongue River must win the game to have a chance at winning the state title. Head coach Janelle Manore expressed they like going into the game as underdogs but also don’t see themselves as facing unbeatable opponents.
The Lady Eagles swept Rocky Mountain in the last regular season game Oct. 22. Greybull is also on Tongue River’s side of the bracket, which TR also swept in early October.
“I think we want to be confident in ourselves, but also not cocky. It’s going to be a battle either way, but we need to be confident in ourselves and compete,” said senior Faith Whitehead. “We’ve been working really hard on trusting each other.”
Despite losing every conference match in the regular season, Manore said they have played the toughest competition as she believes their conference is the best in the state. The players view it that way as well, and beginning the regional tournament started the season fresh for the Lady Eagles.
“Anything can happen in the postseason,” senior setter Lily Krumm said. “We saw that in regionals. Basically, whoever puts in the work and has the motivation to go and compete and win their game is who ends up winning. It doesn’t matter how you are ranked, or what your record was going into the postseason.”
The Lady Eagles lost eight seniors last season due to graduation. That’s where the senior leadership stepped up with Athena Stanton, Pitman, Whitehead and Krumm.
“We all knew what roles we were going to have to fill coming in as seniors and some of us had played with all those seniors that had graduated last year,” Krumm said. “So we knew what was going to be missing and what we had to do as far as this year.”
The senior leadership didn’t take long to step up this season, as the Lady Eagles opened 4-0 and won the North Big Horn Invitational. Other than conference games, the matches have mostly been Tongue River’s for the taking.
“The middle of the season definitely didn’t go how we wanted,” Manore said. “But nothing was going to stop us from going to state. We’re really excited going into the state tournament. This was our goal at the beginning of our season. I like where we’re sitting in the bracket.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.