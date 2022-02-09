SHERIDAN — Aiden O’Leary turned toward his head coach, Taylor Kelting, with a guilty look and laughed while admitting it.
Sometimes, when finishing his relay races, he can’t see much. He sprints his hardest, and his head bounces, scrambling his vision. So when passing the baton to the next runner, he has to time it correctly and predict where his teammate’s hand will be.
“It looks pretty easy when people do it, but when you’re running, you have to time it,” O’Leary said after practice Tuesday at Sheridan High School.
Kelting smiled at O’Leary’s tale, but both know how important timing and collaboration are in relay races. Everything has to be in sync.
“It’s not always even our fastest kids,” Kelting said of the relay teams’ makeup. “It’s our kids that mesh the most with each other. You have to have the combination where there is trust, there is accountability and there is effort where they’re going to get after it for each other.”
Sheridan’s indoor track team has enjoyed a lot of success in relay races during recent seasons. Just two weeks ago at a quad meet in Gillette, Sheridan swept two boys relay races and took one of two on the girls side.
Even with that success, the Broncs and Lady Broncs constantly swap out runners. Rarely do the teams feature the same lineup multiple weeks in a row. Kelting subs in runners and moves them around. Do these runners compliment each other? Which order should they run in? Has this runner been hot lately?
The goal: to experiment enough to find the best possible foursome in each race for the state meet in March.
A bit of pressure follows those state title aspirations. One false start can disqualify an entire team in a relay. One bad lap can stick a team in a last-place hole.
“You have to know you’re running for yourself, but you’re also running for your team,” said sophomore Averi Sullivan, who usually participates in the 4X400-meter relay. “Your time and how you run affects how your entire team runs.”
Sullivan prepares for each race by stretching and doing some light jogging. O’Leary said the relay teams he has been on don’t spend much more time together than any other athletes on the team, but they do build a bond. That trust has to exist.
Experience helps, too. Kelting said he would love to have upperclassmen fill his relay teams, but it doesn’t always work out that way. It depends on each competitors’ other events and how they gel. Sophomores like O’Leary, Sullivan and Dominick Berrettini often take advantage of the gaps.
“Sometimes, people don’t accept the fact that a young guy is coming in and taking that spot,” Berrettini said. “I think the seniors this year have done a great job of accepting these young kids in.”
Berrettini played a crucial role as Sheridan’s anchor in his last 4X200-meter race. He feels that spot suits him. O’Leary likes to be third or anchor. Sullivan wants to start every race. Junior Ellen Brown normally runs second.
“We’re trying to figure out our team right now and just what we want to do for state,” Brown said.
If O’Leary and others are chosen for one of the state meet relays, it’s because they would’ve built and earned the necessary trust. The Broncs will attempt to claim their fourth consecutive indoor state championship next month. The girls are looking to grab their first during the team's dominant stretch.
“(Relays have) scored us a lot of points and have really helped us to be as successful as we’ve been,” Kelting said. “We pride ourselves on them.”