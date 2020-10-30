SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs football team has allowed one score in its past three games. It leads the 4A in team rushing, rush defense, pass defense and team defense, and the Broncs outrank Rock Springs in all of those categories. They’ll play on their home turf Friday in front of fans who have praised Sheridan for its recent accomplishments.
But that means nothing to the Broncs now.
Sheridan’s coaching staff and players adopted the motto “reload” for this week because, when the 4A quarterfinal game kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, regular season records become irrelevant and previous performances mean nothing to their postseason opponent.
“We chose that theme of the week because if we sit and admire what we’ve done in the past and last Friday … if we sit here and admire that, we’re just priming ourselves for an upset,” head coach Jeff Mowry said.
The No. 4-seeded Broncs will balance the confidence that comes with a three-game winning streak and back-to-back shutouts prior to the playoffs against the No. 5-seeded Rock Springs, which has won four of its last five games.
The matchup between Sheridan and the Tigers will be the closest in the 4A Friday, and Mowry said his team understands it is not the No. 1-seeded team it has been in the past. The Broncs applied that gritty, hardworking mentality to their day-to-day approach this week.
“We’ve had a saying, ‘If what you did yesterday still looks big to you, you haven’t done anything today,’” senior wide receiver Kyle Meinecke said.
For a program which has appeared in the 4A State Championship game for the past five years, winning four titles in that span, the last time the Broncs ended the regular season with a 6-3 record or worse came 13 years ago. Then part of the 5A, Sheridan’s 2007 team missed the playoffs with a 4-4 overall record.
Mowry understands records are “thrown out the window” as the postseason begins but thinks the adversity his team faced this season has motivated them further. The head coach said his team focused on putting in a good week of practice and expects the best from Rock Springs.
“I think that’s been a good thing for us in the long run,” Mowry said. “We never want to lose, but in the long run, I think it’s helped us become more humble and hungry and want it even more.”
Rock Springs lost its regular-season finale at home against a tough, now No. 1-seeded Cheyenne East team — the Tigers first loss since losing to Sheridan 42-12 at home Sept. 18.
Despite the loss, Tigers junior quarterback Brock Bider had his second-best performance of the season, completing 20-of-23 passes to rack up 209 yards and one touchdown through the air.
The Broncs also put together impressive performances — senior quarterback Zach Koltiska had his fourth-best game against the Tigers, completing 10 of his 14 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore running back Colson Coon had his second-best season performance with 108 yards, while Meinecke finished with 61 yards for his third-best performance.
Sheridan knows Rock Springs will likely arrive at Homer Scott Field seeking revenge.
“We stole one from them at the beginning of the season and there’s no better time to get payback than coming in and beating us at home in the first round of the playoffs,” senior linebacker Hunter Goodwin said. “It’s always challenging playing a team like Rock Springs who sees themselves as the underdog. It really motivates you.”
Goodwin and the rest of Sheridan’s aforementioned No. 1 defense — which allows an average of 206 yards per game and a mere 76 yards on the ground — will hope to limit Rock Spring’s No. 4-ranked team offense which averages 357 yards a game.
Bider averaged 166.8 yards per game and threw 12 touchdowns during the regular season to finish fourth in the 4A, and senior running back Collin Madsen rushed for an average of 108.1 yards to rank third after the regular season.
The Broncs will counter with their No. 5-ranked offense, averaging only 19 yards fewer than the Tigers, and their No. 1 ranked rushing offense.
Because of the close matchup, home field advantage could prove advantageous for the Broncs. Though the Tigers are 4-1 on the road and Sheridan finished 3-2 at home, Mowry expressed relief at not having to travel to Rock Springs.
The Sheridan seniors, especially, look to reload ahead of their final game in front of the Bronc faithful.
“I hope our guys go out there and have fun and play together like a brotherhood,” Meinecke said. “Hopefully, that will translate into us playing successfully.”